Vacuum Blower Market Forecasts 2023-2028: Growth Anticipated in Wastewater Treatment Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Blower Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Growing semiconductor demand is expected to positively impact the vacuum blower market



The global sales of semiconductors increased by 26.2% in 2021, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics. Manufacturing of semiconductors and electronic components requires vacuum blowers for procedures including handling wafers, depositing thin films, and vacuum soldering. By eliminating impurities and upholding particular pressure levels, blowers offer a clean environment. Hence, the growth in demand for robust semiconductor production will propel the vacuum blower market growth. Vacuum blowers are also employed in manufacturing or automation in tasks including robotic handling, vacuum shaping, and pick-and-place operations.



Environmental legislation and energy-efficient objectives are bolstering the market growth



The vacuum blowers industry is driven by rising environmental legislation and sustainability objectives in applications including vapor recovery, wastewater treatment, and air pollution control. By eliminating dangerous gases, particle matter, and pollutants, vacuum blowers assist enterprises adhere to environmental requirements. Further, the use of energy-efficient vacuum blowers is encouraged by the focus on energy efficiency in industrial processes. To lower energy consumption and operational costs, manufacturers are creating technologies including variable speed drives, regenerative systems, and enhanced sealing mechanisms.



Emerging Industries present a growth opportunity.



Vacuum blowers have more opportunities owing to the expansion of emerging industries including biotechnology, nanotechnology, and renewable energy. Vacuum systems are frequently needed in these sectors for specialized tasks including thin-film deposition, cleanroom settings, and handling fragile materials. Furthermore, the expansion of vacuum applications is facilitated by continuing research and development initiatives in numerous industries. The increasing need for vacuum systems in laboratories, research centers, and medical facilities growing as well.



Market Challenges:

Requirement for constant maintenance and inspection



One of the main constraints of vacuum blower market growth is the requirement for constant maintenance and inspection. A vacuum blower will last long only with proper maintenance and routine inspections. This entails routine cleaning, lubrication, and replacement of worn parts as necessary. This is expected to hinder the expansion of the vacuum blower market.

Centrifugal blowers hold a sizeable market share



By type, the vacuum blower market is segmented into centrifugal blowers, regenerative blowers, and positive displacement blowers. Centrifugal blowers are the most popular variety of vacuum blowers. This is due to the device's superior capacity for gas transmission and continual blocking of air contaminants. Centrifugal blowers use an impeller that spins to create a vacuum. The intended flow rate and pressure, among other things, have a role in determining which kind of blower is best for a given application.



Growth anticipated in wastewater treatment

Vacuum blowers are widely employed in wastewater treatment procedures like sludge dewatering, aeration, and biological treatment. They produce the required airflow for aeration systems, which add oxygen to encourage the development of aerobic bacteria that degrade organic materials in the wastewater. Vacuum blowers are also used in the dewatering of sludge, where they help to reduce the volume of the sludge for simpler disposal. Increasing wastewater treatment plants in Southeast Asia, India, and China is anticipated to raise demand for vacuum blowers.



Regional Insights





North America is anticipated to remain the major regional vacuum blower market owing to the rising investments in end-user sectors like manufacturing, chemical, and wastewater. In order to meet the expanding demand for vacuum blowers across a variety of industries, vendors are rapidly introducing new products.

is anticipated to remain the major regional vacuum blower market owing to the rising investments in end-user sectors like manufacturing, chemical, and wastewater. In order to meet the expanding demand for vacuum blowers across a variety of industries, vendors are rapidly introducing new products. Moreover, the vacuum blower market size is also expected to expand in the Asia Pacific region owing to the establishment of vacuum system manufacturing facilities which are used in the semiconductor sector. For instance, Atlas Copco Group announced the construction of a new manufacturing facility for vacuum and abatement systems for the production of semiconductors in December 2022 . The addition of this new facility was in South Korea which is growing to become a hub for semiconductors along with other Asian countries such as Taiwan , China , and India .

Key Developments:

May 2023 - Atlas Copco, the industry leader in high-quality vacuum solutions, added DB side channel blowers to its extensive vacuum pump offering. The kinetic energy of the revolving impeller generates the vacuum according to an effective operating principle. For applications where large flow rates are required, side channel blowers are built. As a result, the DB models' dry rough vacuum is appropriate for demanding industrial operations.

- Atlas Copco, the industry leader in high-quality vacuum solutions, added DB side channel blowers to its extensive vacuum pump offering. The kinetic energy of the revolving impeller generates the vacuum according to an effective operating principle. For applications where large flow rates are required, side channel blowers are built. As a result, the DB models' dry rough vacuum is appropriate for demanding industrial operations. February 2023 - Atlas Copco. Announced the acquisition of a German company CVS Engineering, which makes industrial vacuum pumps and blowers for transportable usage on tanker trucks and other types of transportation to expand its presence in the European market. The transaction was anticipated to be finalized in Q1 2023.

Trends in the vacuum technology market:



Vacuum technology needs to persuade consumers in their daily activities with attributes including performance, sustainability, and ergonomics. Hence, companies are taking initiatives to launch more sustainable products for example, the new DVS vacuum pump series with side blowers from Atlas Copco launched in May 2023 was created with this demand profile in mind. Such initiatives will change the landscape of the vacuum blower market.



Report Segmentation:

BY TYPE

Centrifugal Blower

Regenerative Blower

Positive Displacement Blower

BY PHASE

Single Phase

Three Phase

BY APPLICATION

Material Handling

Wastewater Treatment

Pneumatic Conveying

Dust & Fume Extraction

Others

Company Profiles

Schmalz

Aerzen

EUROTECH Vacuum Technologies Co., Ltd.

DoverMEI

MAN Energy Solutions

Busch Group

Republic Manufacturing

Garden Denver

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/745mzc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets