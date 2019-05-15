Vacuum Brands' Attempt to Differentiate Can Get Complicated, J.D. Power Finds

"Vacuum brands are constantly working to improve messaging for product features and benefits, which, when effective, can be beneficial to customer satisfaction," said Christina Cooley, Director of the At-Home Practice at J.D. Power . "Changing the messaging can be a tricky thing, but if a brand can find the sweet spot of being informative and descriptive—without being excessive—it will see happier and more loyal customers with a cleaner house."

Study Results

Electrolux ranks highest in the canister segment with a score of 847, followed by Miele (846) and Dyson (835).

Dyson ranks highest in the stick segment with a score of 856, followed by Shark with a score of 845.

Dyson ranks highest in the upright segment with a score of 857, followed by Shark with a score of 848 and BISSELL with a score of 843.

The 2019 Vacuum Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,092 customers who purchased a canister, stick, or upright vacuum in the past 12 months. The study was fielded in January and February 2019.

