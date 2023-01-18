Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $12.31 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow from $7.90 billion in 2021 to $8.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow to $12.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the vacuum cleaner market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vacuum cleaner market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum cleaner market going forward. The income available to be spent after deduction of taxes and social security charges is called disposable income. Increasing disposable income and lifestyle changes have fueled the market for vacuum cleaners steadily in the past few years.

People are shifting towards electronic gadgets to make their lives easier and faster due to their changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income, which allows them to save more money and spend more money on products or gadgets to make their lives more comfortable.

For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the official website of the United States government, in 2022, the personal disposable income of an American citizen has increased by 0.4% and spending has increased by 0.9% monthly. Therefore, the increasing disposable income is driving the demand for the vacuum cleaner market.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum cleaner market. Major companies operating in the vacuum cleaner market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in March 2022, Creative Newtech Ltd., an India-based company operating in the designing and developing of cleaning equipment, launched Dustor, a next-gen robotic vacuum cleaner with light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology.

The Dustor is a next-generation robotic vacuum cleaner that is capable of tracing the smallest particles of dust where human eyes cannot see them, cleaning surroundings with the intervention of humans, and crossing obstacles while cleaning.

In September 2021, Advent International, a US-based private equity firm, acquired Eureka Forbes Ltd. for $550.6 million. The acquisition will assist the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in reducing debt and focusing on core construction and real estate businesses. Eureka Forbes Ltd. is an India-based consumer goods company that manufactures water purifiers, air purifiers, and vacuum cleaners.

The countries covered in the vacuum cleaner market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

