Vacuum Cleaner Market size to increase by USD 6.96 billion between 2022 to 2027, Residential to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 6.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period. A growing number of smart cities is notably driving the vacuum cleaner market. However, factors such as threats from counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

By application, the residential segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is due to the majority of market players having dominated only one-tenth of the total addressable market. Various new players are entering the market such as those specializing in consumer electronic products. The growing trend of online shopping is expected to fuel the growth of the vacuum cleaner market in the residential segment. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like consolidation and inorganic growth strategies, with key market players acquiring prominent local players to expand their market presence, drive the regional market growth of vacuum cleaners. High investments in R&D to introduce newer and more innovative products by market players. These investments are to fulfill the demands of consumers and give severe competition to counterfeit products.

Company Insights

The vacuum cleaner market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, American Vacuum Co., Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd., BISSELL, Dyson Group Co., Emerson Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Irobot Corp., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, NKT AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Vac-U-Max, Snow Joe LLC

The Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,701 million accelerating at a CAGR of 17.62% between 2023 and 2027.

The vacuum truck market size is expected to increase by USD 416.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%.

Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, American Vacuum Co., Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd., BISSELL, Dyson Group Co., Emerson Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Irobot Corp., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, NKT AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Vac-U-Max, and Snow Joe LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

