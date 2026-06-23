Vacuum-Compatible High Load Hexapod, New from PI

Vacuum-Compatible 6-Axis Hexapod for Precision Positioning of Heavy Loads up to 80kg

SHREWSBURY, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning technologies, announces the H-850.H2IV vacuum-compatible hexapod, a six-degree-of-freedom positioning system designed for high-precision alignment and motion control in demanding vacuum environments.

Target applications include semiconductor manufacturing, lithography, synchrotron beamlines, optical alignment, aerospace testing, and advanced scientific research.

The new H-850.H2IV vacuum-compatible precision positioning hexapod system from parallel-kinematics specialist Physik Instrumente.

Key Specifications:

Vacuum compatibility: down to 10⁻⁶ hPa

Load capacity: up to 80 kg (176 lbs)

Repeatability: ±0.2 µm

Self-holding force: 200 kg (440 lbs) horizontal; 50 kg (110 lbs) in any orientation

Motion axes: X, Y, Z translation + pitch, roll, and yaw rotation

Architecture: parallel-kinematic, six simultaneous actuators

Parallel Kinematics for Superior Performance

Unlike stacked serial-axis systems, the H-850.H2IV uses a parallel-kinematic architecture in which all six actuators move a common platform simultaneously. This delivers higher structural stiffness, lower moving mass, improved path accuracy, and better repeatability across all axes. Because cables remain stationary, the cable management issues common in serial systems are eliminated — a meaningful advantage in vacuum installations.

Self-Locking Drive Improves Safety and Stability

The self-locking drive mechanism in the vacuum hexapod holds loads in position without power, preventing drift during extended measurement cycles, power interruptions, or sensitive alignment procedures. This protects expensive payloads and reduces overall power consumption.

Simulation Software Reduces Integration Risk

PI's PIVirtualMove software allows engineers to verify workspace limits, payload conditions, force and torque constraints, and center-of-gravity effects before deployment — reducing project risk and accelerating system integration.

Industries Served and Applications

Typical applications of the hexapod include the alignment of optics in vacuum chambers, lithography and inspection systems, beamline instrumentation, and satellite sensor testing.

Specifications, datasheet: H-850.x2IV Vacuum-Compatible Hexapod

PI Americas

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)