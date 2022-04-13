Vacuum Insulated Piping Market Size to Grow by USD 267.74 Mn| Growth in Global LNG trade to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Vacuum Insulated Piping Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acme Cryogenics Inc

Chart Industries Inc.

Concept Group LLC

Cryo Anlagenbau GmbH

Cryofab Inc.

Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing

Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG

Demaco Holland BV

IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD.

PAO TMK

PHPK Technologies

Senior Flexonics Inc.

SPS Cryogenics B.V.

Sri Venkateshwara Engineering

Technifab Products Inc

Thames Cryogenics Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. The vacuum insulated piping market in APAC is dominated by China, India, and Japan. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, the expansion of cryogenic fuels would aid the vacuum insulated pipes market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Japan, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Vacuum Insulated Piping Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The LNG transportation and distribution segment will grow its vacuum insulated piping market share significantly. Because vacuum insulated pipes help to maintain a low temperature throughout the process, they are commonly utilized for LNG transit and distribution. Vacuum insulated piping for LNG applications has several advantages, including reducing boil-off gas (BOG), ensuring increased LNG flow over long distances, and more. The demand for vacuum insulated pipes for LNG transportation and distribution is predicted to increase during the forecast period due to these numerous advantages.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the vacuum-insulated piping market is the increase in worldwide LNG trade. During the predicted period, demand for LNG as a cryogenic fuel would expand in tandem with the global use of natural gas. Because of its thermal insulation capabilities, vacuum-insulated piping is often employed for LNG transport. In a steady-state running situation, the boil-off gas is considerably reduced thanks to vacuum insulated pipe technology. As a result, as the demand for LNG rises, the need for vacuum insulated pipework will rise as well throughout the projection period.

However, one of the issues impeding the vacuum-insulated piping market's growth is the uncertainty surrounding crude oil prices.

Vacuum Insulated Piping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 267.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acme Cryogenics Inc, Chart Industries Inc., Concept Group LLC, Cryo Anlagenbau GmbH, Cryofab Inc., Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing, Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG, Demaco Holland BV, IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD., PAO TMK, PHPK Technologies, Senior Flexonics Inc., SPS Cryogenics B.V., Sri Venkateshwara Engineering, Technifab Products Inc, and Thames Cryogenics Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

