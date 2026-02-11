Vacuum Interrupters Introduces RVI-PV-74A Replacement Vacuum Interrupter

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum Interrupters, a leading manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts, and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-PV-74A replacement vacuum interrupter.

The RVI-PV-74A is a direct fit-and-function replacement unit for General Electric PV-74A vacuum interrupters and is intended for use in GE Limitamp CR193D, CR193VB, and CR193WB contactors.

The RVI-PV-74A is built to provide excellent high-voltage insulation, high cumulative and breaking capacity, exclusive internal torsion control, and an excellent vacuum seal thanks to its fine alumina ceramic.

The replacement vacuum interrupter offers 400 A RMS-rated current, 7.2 kV RMS maximum voltage, 60 kV peak impulse withstand, and 7 kA RMS-rated short-circuit breaking current.

No modification is required for proper installation and operation in the existing GE Limitamp CR193D, CR193VB, and CR193WB vacuum contactors. Vacuum Interrupters can also provide assembly components and mounting hardware to aid in installation and shorten downtime.

Search our inventory to find the right vacuum interrupter replacement for your equipment and contact us to discuss custom vacuum interrupters for use in obsolete circuit breakers and contactors.

About Vacuum Interrupters

Vacuum Interrupters, developer of the Magnetron Atmospheric Condition predictive vacuum interrupter test set (MAC-TS4), the CBT-1203 circuit breaker timer, and the VITS60M vacuum integrity test system, provides replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, and components for virtually all medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and vacuum contactors. It also offers a High Voltage Test Lab and has SF6 interrupter rebuild/replacement capabilities. Learn more at VacuumInterrupters.com or contact us.

SOURCE Vacuum Interrupters Inc.