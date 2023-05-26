Vacuum Lifter Market size to grow by USD 83.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing construction activities globally to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vacuum lifter market size is estimated to increase by USD 83.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period. Growing construction activities globally are the major factor that drives the growth of the global vacuum lifter market. Vacuum lifters are used at development sites to handle and develop building materials such as concrete slabs, columns, sheet metal, ducts, and glass. Thus, the engineering sector is one of the largest end-users of vacuum lift equipment. It is expected to be the major driver of the global vacuum lift market during the forecast period. Additionally, the global construction sector witnessed a sharp decline after the housing market crashed in the US in 2008. Hence, factors such as the long-suppressed demand for single and multi-family housing are expected to propel the growth of the global vacuum lifter market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2023-2027

Vacuum lifter market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global vacuum lifter market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer vacuum lifter in the market are Aardwolf Industries LLC, ACIMEX, Burgess Manufacturing Co., Fertema Oy, GGR Group, Hird Ltd., J. Schmalz GmbH, Kilner Vacuumation Co. Ltd., Piab AB, ViaVac B.V., Woods Powr Grip Co. Inc., X Team Equipments Pvt. Ltd., All Vac Industries, ANVER Corp., Manut LM, Movomech AB, Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd., Righetti S.R.L., The Caldwell Group Inc., and UniMove LLC and others.

What's New?

Vendor Offerings -

Aardwolf Industries LLC - The company offers vacuum lifters called Aardwolf Vacuum Lifter AVLM2.

The company offers vacuum lifters such as VPHF Series Vacuum Lifters Poro Lifters for construction industries.

Vacuum Lifter Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (industrial manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical and pharmaceutical, and others), type (single-drive vacuum lifter, double-drive vacuum lifter, and four-drive vacuum lifter), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the industrial manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vacuum lifters are extensively used in processing lines for wood and wood products, which includes wood machining centers and door manufacturing, and advanced vacuum lifters can lift curved and rough surface materials, such as lumber and wooden planks. Moreover, the growth in global construction activities during the forecast period, especially in the US and countries in the Middle East , is expected to boost the demand for vacuum lifters from the wood and wood processing segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global vacuum lifter market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global vacuum lifter market.

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The migration of a large section of the population from rural areas to urban areas, due to the rise in secondary and tertiary sector jobs will drive the residential and infrastructure segment. The existence of several rapidly developing countries in the region, paired with the presence of the majority of global manufacturing industries and consumers, makes APAC the highest potential market. Additionally, the economic development in these countries is backed by heavy urbanization and industrialization. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Vacuum Lifter Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Increased commercial construction is an emerging trend shaping the global vacuum lifter market growth.

Rapid urbanization and economic growth lead to an increase in the construction of malls, hospitals, commercial buildings, hotels, and manufacturing facilities.

The expansion of commercial spaces and the demand for new office space, special economic zones (SEZs), corporate hubs, and retail outlets drive the demand for construction tools such as vacuum lifters.

Moreover, infrastructure activities across emerging economies such as India have improved. For instance, efficient and faster transit systems, such as metro rail networks, are being constructed in cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Major challenges -

The sluggish growth of the automotive industry is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global vacuum lifter market.

Vacuum lifters are used at development sites to handle and develop building materials like concrete slabs, columns, sheet metal, ducts, and glass.

Thus, the engineering sector is one of the largest end-users of vacuum lift equipment and is expected to be the major driver of the global vacuum lift market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, the Government of India enforced compliance with Bharat Stage-IV and BS-VI (BS-IV) emission standards.

It is expected to affect the automotive demand in the country, as many people plan to buy vehicles after new regulations come into effect.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this Vacuum Lifter Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vacuum lifter market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vacuum lifter market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vacuum lifter market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vacuum lifter market vendors

Vacuum Lifter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 83.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aardwolf Industries LLC, ACIMEX, Burgess Manufacturing Co., Fertema Oy, GGR Group, Hird Ltd., J. Schmalz GmbH, Kilner Vacuumation Co. Ltd., Piab AB, ViaVac B.V., Woods Powr Grip Co. Inc., X Team Equipments Pvt. Ltd., All Vac Industries, ANVER Corp., Manut LM, Movomech AB, Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd., Righetti S.R.L., The Caldwell Group Inc., and UniMove LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global vacuum lifter market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Chemical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Single-drive vacuum lifter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Double-drive vacuum lifter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Four-drive vacuum lifter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aardwolf Industries LLC

12.4 ACIMEX

12.5 All Vac Industries

12.6 ANVER Corp.

12.7 Fertema Oy

12.8 J. Schmalz GmbH

12.9 Kilner Vacuumation Co. Ltd.

12.10 Manut LM

12.11 Movomech AB

12.12 Piab AB

12.13 Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd.

12.14 Righetti S.R.L.

12.15 The Caldwell Group Inc.

12.16 UniMove LLC

12.17 ViaVac B.V.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

