Vacuum Packaging Market In Europe size is set to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2024-2028, Rising focus on improving shelf life of products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacuum packaging market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 2.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.18% during the forecast period. Rising focus on improving shelf life of products is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of high-barrier plastic. However, contamination of food during packaging poses a challenge. Key market players include Amcor Plc, ANL PACKAGING, Bernhardt SAS, Berry Global Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Filtration Group Corp., G.MONDINI Spa, Green Packaging Material Jiangyin Co. Ltd., GRUPO ULMA S. COOP, Henkelman BV, JAW FENG MACHINERY CO. LTD., Kopack Enterprises, Mondi Plc, ORICS Industries Inc., Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., SIA SCANDIVAC, Swiss Pack, The Middleby Corp., and Wihuri International Oy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled vacuum packaging market in Europe 2024-2028

Vacuum Packaging Market Scope In Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2232.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.82 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, ANL PACKAGING, Bernhardt SAS, Berry Global Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Filtration Group Corp., G.MONDINI Spa, Green Packaging Material Jiangyin Co. Ltd., GRUPO ULMA S. COOP, Henkelman BV, JAW FENG MACHINERY CO. LTD., Kopack Enterprises, Mondi Plc, ORICS Industries Inc., Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., SIA SCANDIVAC, Swiss Pack, The Middleby Corp., and Wihuri International Oy

Market Driver

The European vacuum packaging market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for high-barrier packaging solutions. Biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH) resins are popular choices for their superior barrier properties. BOPET films are particularly sought after for their high gas and water resistance, while EVOH films offer excellent impermeability to gases. These resins are more expensive than conventional materials but are worth the investment due to their extended shelf life benefits. The UK, Germany, and Russia are key markets for vacuum packaging in Europe, driven by the need to preserve the aroma, texture, and flavor of food products. Vacuum packaging with high-barrier plastic helps prevent oxygen, light, and water from entering the package, thereby increasing the product's shelf life and reducing waste.

The European Vacuum Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in food preservation and safety. This market caters to various sectors including nutritional value focused on fresh produce, meat and poultry, dairy products, bakery items, ready-to-eat meals, and more. External contaminants and odors are major concerns, leading to the demand for vacuum-sealed packaging. The meat industry benefits from vacuum packaging in maintaining color, flavor, and preventing bacterial growth. OECD and FAO emphasize reducing food waste and product losses, making vacuum packaging a sustainable solution. Innovations include modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum skin packaging, and intelligent sensors. Sustainable practices involve using recyclable films, materials like polymers, adhesives, biodegradable materials, and recyclable materials. Raw material costs, specifically polymers, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and polypropylene, impact market prices. Sustainability remains a key focus with the reduction of plastic waste and the implementation of package technology.

Market Challenges

Vacuum packaging is a crucial aspect of the food processing industry in Europe . However, it presents challenges related to contamination. Packaging materials, such as plastics and paper, may contain hazardous chemicals that can transfer into food during the packaging process. Exposure to high temperatures can accelerate this transfer. Recycled packaging poses additional risks, as it may contain fluorinated chemicals, mineral oils, phthalates, bisphenol A, and nonylphenol. Consumption of these chemicals may lead to health issues, including kidney and testicular cancer, decreased fertility, elevated cholesterol, and thyroid problems. Cross-contamination is another concern during vacuum packaging. Particles can get trapped between filling machine components, leading to contamination of the products being packaged. Contaminants can seep through the fillers and affect the food inside. These issues may hinder the growth of the vacuum packaging market in Europe during the forecast period.

. However, it presents challenges related to contamination. Packaging materials, such as plastics and paper, may contain hazardous chemicals that can transfer into food during the packaging process. Exposure to high temperatures can accelerate this transfer. Recycled packaging poses additional risks, as it may contain fluorinated chemicals, mineral oils, phthalates, bisphenol A, and nonylphenol. Consumption of these chemicals may lead to health issues, including kidney and testicular cancer, decreased fertility, elevated cholesterol, and thyroid problems. Cross-contamination is another concern during vacuum packaging. Particles can get trapped between filling machine components, leading to contamination of the products being packaged. Contaminants can seep through the fillers and affect the food inside. These issues may hinder the growth of the vacuum packaging market in during the forecast period. The European vacuum packaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions for perishable commodities like frozen food, seafood, and convenience foods. Modern packaging techniques, such as vacuum packaging, offer extended product shelf life by creating a sealed environment that prevents external pollutants, germs, mold, and moisture from entering. This is particularly important for fish and seafood products, which are prone to spoilage-causing bacteria and deterioration. Household spending on packaged food continues to rise, driven by consumers' preference for dining at home and the need for food safety, hygiene, and freshness. Vacuum packaging industry players invest in efficient packaging techniques and advanced vacuum sealers, vacuum chambers, and vacuum pumps to meet production needs. The market's focus on food waste reduction and food safety has led to the development of hygienic packaging solutions that maintain product quality and taste while ensuring cleanliness and preventing bacterial development.

Segment Overview

This vacuum packaging market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Food

1.2 Non-food Material 2.1 Polyethylene

2.2 Polyamide

2.3 EVOH

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Food- The European vacuum packaging market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for extended shelf life and preservation of food products. Supermarkets and food manufacturers are major consumers, utilizing vacuum packaging for various applications such as meat, cheese, and ready meals. Additionally, rising consumer awareness towards food safety and convenience is further boosting market growth. Overall, the market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The vacuum packaging market in Europe is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for extended product shelf life and improved food safety. Vacuum packaging is a popular method for preserving various packaging items, including food products, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods. The material used in vacuum packaging is primarily polyethylene (PE), which is known for its excellent barrier properties against air, water, and external pollutants. Vacuum packaging helps reduce food waste by maintaining food freshness and preventing bacterial development, oxidation, and oxygen degradation. It is particularly beneficial for convenience foods, ensuring hygiene and food safety while reducing the risk of contamination. The vacuum packing industry offers various packaging solutions, including pouches and bags, films, and thermoformed trays, to cater to diverse packaging needs. Vacuum packaging plays a crucial role in food preservation by creating an airtight seal that eliminates air and maintains optimal oxygen levels. This helps prevent deterioration, maintain food freshness, and ensure the safety of food from the harmful effects of oxygen, moisture, and germs. The market for vacuum packaging in Europe is expected to continue growing as consumers increasingly demand longer product shelf life and improved food safety and freshness.

Market Research Overview

The European vacuum packaging market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for extended shelf life, improved food safety, and hygiene in the packaging industry. Vacuum packaging, which involves removing air from containers or pouches to create a sealed environment, is increasingly being used for various packaging items such as fresh produce, meat and poultry, dairy products, bakery items, ready-to-eat meals, and seafood products. Materials used in vacuum packaging include PE films, pouches and bags, thermoformed trays, and waterproof containers. Oxygen levels are crucial in vacuum packaging as oxygen degradation can lead to spoilage-causing bacteria, bacterial growth, and deterioration of taste, texture, and nutritional value. Modern packaging techniques, such as barrier packaging and chemical preservations, are used to maintain product freshness and reduce food waste. Retailers prefer vacuum packaging due to its convenient and efficient packaging solutions, which also help in reducing household spending on food. The vacuum packing industry caters to various food segments, including convenience foods, frozen food consumption, and perishable commodities. External pollutants, germs, mold, moisture, and odors are effectively kept at bay in vacuum packaging, ensuring food safety and hygiene. The OECD and FAO have emphasized the importance of sustainable packaging solutions to reduce product losses and minimize food waste. Innovations in vacuum packaging, such as efficient production techniques and specific packaging requirements, continue to drive market growth.

