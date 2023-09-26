Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, Amcor Plc, ANL PACKAGING, Bernhardt SAS, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacuum packaging market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.16 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is notably driving the vacuum packaging market in Europe. However, factors such as Contamination of food during packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (food and non-food), and material (polyethylene, polyamide, EVOH, and others). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the vacuum packaging market in Europe including Amcor Plc, ANL PACKAGING, Bernhardt SAS, Berry Global Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Filtration Group Corp., G.MONDINI Spa, Green Packaging Material Jiangyin Co. Ltd., GRUPO ULMA S. COOP, Henkelman BV, JAW FENG MACHINERY CO. LTD., Kopack Enterprises, Mondi plc, ORICS Industries Inc., Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., SIA SCANDIVAC, Swiss Pack, The Middleby Corp., and Wihuri International Oy. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe 2023-2027

Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amcor Plc - The company offers vacuum packaging for different types of products such as meat and cheese.

Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The food segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The food industry in Europe is one of the largest industries in Europe , contributing largely to the economic development of the region. The demand for food packaging in this sector is huge because food must pass through many stages in the supply chain, such as manufacturer, distributor, retailer, and final customer. Furthermore, food products must be packaged in durable packaging to reach customers with the expected quality and taste. To face the growing demand for packaging food in Europe , manufacturers must develop product designs and materials that play a major part in influencing consumer preferences as well as their protection from foodstuffs contamination. Factors like the need to ensure that food is not counterfeited, avoiding food waste, and meeting the rising demand for convenience foods also have a positive impact on the packaging market in Europe . available. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

The various end users, including the food and pharmaceutical sectors, account for a significant share of growth in Germany's vacuum packaging market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the vacuum packaging market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the vacuum packaging market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vacuum packaging market in Europe

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of vacuum packaging market companies in Europe

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

