Vacuum Prime Day Deals (2019): Best Roomba, Dyson & Shark Deals Chosen by Deal Tomato
Jul 13, 2019, 15:09 ET
Check out the top Roomba, Dyson & Shark vacuum cleaner early deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019, featuring discounts on Roomba 960, 690 & top-rated Dyson V6 vacuums
BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum Prime Day deals are underway. Deal Tomato, the online deals experts, have rounded up the top Roomba, Dyson, Shark & robot vacuum deals and are listing them below.
Best Roomba & Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals:
- Save 21% off on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot's budget-friendly models and is compatible with Alexa
- Save $102 on the iRobot Roomba 960 - this high-end iRobot robot vacuum is ideal for removing pet hairs and other allergens from your home
- Save $360 on the KOIOS I3 Robot Vacuum - this robotic vacuum has 80% higher suction than other brands with its advanced auto-clean system
- Save $182.68 on the Neato Botvac D7 Connected Robot Vacuum - this laser-guided smart vacuum maps your home for a better clean
- Save up to 72% off on robot vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
Best Dyson Prime Day Deals:
- Save $127 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - clean any part of your home or car with this lightweight cord-free vacuum
- Save 30% off on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - this lightweight and hassle-free stick vacuum is on sale now on Amazon
- Save 46% off on the Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum - this cord-free vacuum is perfect for homes with pets
- Save 29% off on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner - make house cleaning easier with this powerful vacuum that's light to maneuver
- Save up to $228 on Dyson cordless & upright vacuums at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling V6, V7 & V10 cordless & multi-floor vacuum cleaners
Best Shark Prime Day Deals:
- Save $200 on the Shark IONFlex 2X DuoClean Cordless Vacuum - charge while you clean thanks to its removable rechargeable power packs
- Save 34% off on the Shark ION RV720 - this popular robot vacuum features Smart Sensor Navigation as well as remote control and is on sale now on Amazon
- Save 34% off on the Shark ION RV750 - this robot vacuum features voice control, WiFi connectivity, as well as Alexa compatibility
- Save 42% off on the Shark Rotator NV501 - this popular upright vacuum is bagless and features a HEPA filter capable of capturing 99.9% of allergens
- Save up to 45% off on Shark vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Shark Rotator cordless vacuums & Shark ION robot vacuums
Whilst Prime Day Lightning deals are reserved exclusively for members of Amazon Prime, regular shoppers can still access other deals. Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page.
This is the first time Prime Day stretches over two whole days. The 2018 sale lasted for 36 hours, making this year's sale the longest ever. Shoppers across 17 countries enjoyed last year's sale, with deals available in the Netherlands, Singapore and Australia for the first time. Sales of televisions saw record growth, with the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition (50-inch and 43-inch models) becoming the best-selling TV deals in Amazon history.
When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.
