Vacuum Prime Day Deals (2019): Best Roomba, Dyson & Shark Deals Chosen by Deal Tomato

Check out the top Roomba, Dyson & Shark vacuum cleaner early deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019, featuring discounts on Roomba 960, 690 & top-rated Dyson V6 vacuums

BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum Prime Day deals are underway. Deal Tomato, the online deals experts, have rounded up the top Roomba, Dyson, Shark & robot vacuum deals and are listing them below.

Best Roomba & Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals:

Best Dyson Prime Day Deals:

Best Shark Prime Day Deals:

Whilst Prime Day Lightning deals are reserved exclusively for members of Amazon Prime, regular shoppers can still access other deals. Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

This is the first time Prime Day stretches over two whole days. The 2018 sale lasted for 36 hours, making this year's sale the longest ever. Shoppers across 17 countries enjoyed last year's sale, with deals available in the Netherlands, Singapore and Australia for the first time. Sales of televisions saw record growth, with the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition (50-inch and 43-inch models) becoming the best-selling TV deals in Amazon history.

When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.

The team of online sales specialists at Deal Tomato help shoppers save money by tracking the best vacuum deals across the Prime Day sales event. Find all currently active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page .

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato