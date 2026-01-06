VACUUM PUMP INLET TRAPS FOR ALD RESEARCH & PRODUCTION APPLICATIONS

Mass-Vac, Inc.

Jan 06, 2026, 09:05 ET

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a full line of vacuum inlet traps for ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) processes ranging from research applications to full production operations.

Mass-Vac Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD Processes feature all stainless steel construction and are available in sizes from 4" to 16" dia. that utilize interchangeable filter elements, making them suitable for both research and production applications. Easily customized by the user, they can remove all process byproducts from precursors such as TMA, TiCl, DeZ, and H2S including particulates and unreacted precursors.

Filter elements for Mass-Vac Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD Processes include stainless steel gauze for particles, activated charcoal for unreacted precursor adsorption, Sodasorb® for acid neutralization, Sulfatreat® for H2S neutralization, and Ammoniasorb for NH3 and Amines. Traps include the PosiTrap® in 4" and 8" dia. sizes and the MultiTrap® in 12" and 16" dia.

MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes are priced from $390 to $5,750 depending upon configuration. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Mass-Vac, Inc.
David Rolph, Marketing
247 Rangeway Rd. / P.O. Box 359
No. Billerica, MA 01862-0359
(978) 667-2393 FAX (978) 671-0014
e-mail: [email protected]
www.massvac.com

