VACUUM PUMP INLET TRAPS FOR ALD RESEARCH & PRODUCTION APPLICATIONS

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass-Vac, Inc. has introduced a full line of vacuum inlet traps for ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) processes ranging from research applications to full production operations.

Mass-Vac Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD Processes feature all stainless steel construction and are available in sizes from 4" to 16" dia. that utilize interchangeable filter elements, making them suitable for both research and production applications. Easily customized by the user, they can remove all process byproducts from precursors such as TMA, TiCl, DeZ, and H 2 S including particulates and unreacted precursors.

Filter elements for Mass-Vac Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD Processes include stainless steel gauze for particles, activated charcoal for unreacted precursor adsorption, Sodasorb® for acid neutralization, Sulfatreat® for H 2 S neutralization, and Ammoniasorb for NH 3 and Amines. Traps include the PosiTrap® in 4" and 8" dia. sizes and the MultiTrap® in 12" and 16" dia.

MV Vacuum Inlet Traps for ALD processes are priced from $390 to $5,750 depending upon configuration. Price quotations are available upon request.

Mass-Vac, Inc.

