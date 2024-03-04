Vacuum Truck Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030: Emerging Opportunities in Industrial and Environmental Cleaning to Propel Vacuum Truck Market Toward $2.6 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Truck Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global vacuum truck market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, excavation, municipal, and general cleaning markets. The global vacuum truck market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in environmental consciousness, growing need for industrial cleaning applications, and boom in the demand for waste management.

The report forecasts that dry and liquid suctioning will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is especially crucial for sectors of the economy that generate a lot of waste or are subject to tight laws governing the collection and disposal of waste.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of established manufacturers and high market penetration, increasing construction activities, launch of new product variants, as well as, integration of advanced technologies.

The study includes a forecast for the global vacuum truck by product type, fuel type, application, and region.

Vacuum Truck Market by Product Type:

Dry & Liquid Suctioning

Liquid Suctioning

Vacuum Truck Market by Fuel Type:

Electric

Ice

Vacuum Truck Market by Application:

Industrial

Excavation

Municipal

General Cleaning

Others

Key Vacuum Truck Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vacuum truck companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the vacuum truck companies profiled in this report include-

Rivard

Fulongma

Keith Huber

Vac-Con

KOKS

Kanematsu Engineering

Cappellotto

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Vacuum truck market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Vacuum truck market size by product type, fuel type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Vacuum truck market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, fuel type, application, and regions for the vacuum truck market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the vacuum truck market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the vacuum truck market by product type (dry & liquid suctioning and liquid suctioning), fuel type (electric and ice), application (industrial, excavation, municipal, general cleaning, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Vacuum Truck Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Vacuum Truck Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Vacuum Truck Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Dry & Liquid Suctioning

3.3.2: Liquid Suctioning

3.4: Global Vacuum Truck Market by Fuel Type

3.4.1: Electric

3.4.2: ICE

3.5: Global Vacuum Truck Market by Application

3.5.1: Industrial

3.5.2: Excavation

3.5.3: Municipal

3.5.4: General Cleaning

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Vacuum Truck Market by Region

4.2: North American Vacuum Truck Market

4.3: European Vacuum Truck Market

4.4: APAC Vacuum Truck Market

4.5: ROW Vacuum Truck Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Vacuum Truck Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Vacuum Truck Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Vacuum Truck Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

