Vacuum Valve Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Vacuum Valve Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Pressure Control Valves, Isolation Valves, Transfer Valves), Pressure Range, Industry (Semiconductor, Flat-panel Display Manufacturing, Thin-film Coating), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Vacuum Valve Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106095821

Increased production of advanced semiconductor products and flat-panel displays for consumer electronics coupled with the adoption of AI and deployment of 5G cellular networks are among the factors driving the growth of the vacuum valve market.

The vacuum valve market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026

The global vacuum valve market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for high-end semiconductor, production of which involves vacuum-based manufacturing processes. Semiconductor manufacturing is a system-critical industry, and the demand for high-precision semiconductors is increasing. Manufacturing such semiconductors requires different fabrication processes in vacuum. This, in turn, drives the demand for vacuum valves.

In 2020, isolation valves held the major share of the vacuum valve market

In 2020, isolation valves held the major share of the vacuum valve market. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for high-quality isolation valves in analytical instruments manufacturing, food & beverages, chemicals, and R&D industries to mitigate particle generation and outgassing drives the demand for isolation valves at present, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The pharmaceuticals industry is also expected to create growth opportunities considering the positive impact of COVID-19 on the industry, as isolation valves are used in applications such as freeze-drying and vacuum sterilization.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vacuum Valve Market"

125 – Tables

47 – Figures

181 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=106095821

The high vacuum pressure range segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The high vacuum pressure range segment of vacuum valve market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Vacuum valves with high vacuum pressure range feature a low operating cost and extended maintenance cycle. Industries witnessing significant growth, such as semiconductors, flat-panel display manufacturing, lightning, and solar, largely drive the demand for high-vacuum valves, as these valves find applications in sub-fab systems, thin-film coatings, display dry etching, solar thin film deposition, and lightning thin film deposition.

Semiconductor held the major share of the vacuum valve market in 2020

Semiconductor held the major share of the vacuum valve market in 2020. Technological advancements in computers, smartphones, medical equipment, and data centers, which form an integral parts of several industries, are dependent on semiconductors. Semiconductor manufacturing is a system-critical industry, and the demand for high-precision semiconductors is increasing. Manufacturing of such semiconductors includes different fabrication processes under vacuum. This, in turn, drives the demand for vacuum valves.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. APAC is the leading region for global semiconductor and flat-panel display production, with China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront. The increase in high-volume manufacturing of semiconductors creates a demand for vacuum valves to achieve the purest vacuum required for different processes. The vacuum valve market in this region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period driven by the anticipated growth in the production of semiconductors and displays for artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, smart homes, wearable devices, and smart devices.

VAT Group AG (Switzerland), MKS Instruments (US), CKD Corporation (Japan), V-TEX Corporation (Japan), ULVAC, Inc. (Japan), SMC Corporation (Japan), HVA LLC (US), Kitz SCT Corporation (Japan), Pfeiffer Vacuum (Germany), and Agilent Technologies (US); are some of the key players in the vacuum valve market.

Related Reports:

Industrial Valves Market With COVID-19 & Oil Price Crisis Impact Analysis By Function (On-off/Isolation, Control), Material, Type, Size, End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Control Valve Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material, Component (Actuators, Valve Body), Size, Type (Rotary and Linear), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vacuum-valve-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vacuum-valve.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets