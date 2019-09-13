Vaddo, Inc. Fundraiser Benefits Liberty Children's Home

The fitness-oriented event – in which 33 participants worked out, broke a sweat, and pushed their limits for a cause – raised $10,000 to benefit children living in an orphanage in Belize. While Belize is known for having some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, approximately half of the Central American country's children are living below the poverty line.

"We wanted to do our part to provide assistance for some of the most vulnerable children in the world," said Ryan Caugherty, President of Vaddo, Inc. "We thought a fitness fundraiser would be a fun way to motivate people to action."

Vaddo, Inc. takes pride in its well-trained, thorough sales staff driven by values, integrity, and outside-the-box thinking. Pairing expertise in sales with leadership development, the company specializes in premium sales support for Fortune 500 companies. With a focus on teamwork, integrity, and a strong work ethic, Vaddo, Inc. promotes a commitment to lifelong learning.

Check Vaddo, Inc. out on YouTube and like them on Facebook.

About Vaddo, Inc.

Vaddo, Inc., a top-performing sales and marketing company based in Houston, Texas, values personal development that leads to professional success. The company is a strong believer in giving back to the community and supports several organizations locally and globally. For more information, call 281-710-0164 or visit www.vaddoinc.com.

Contact: Ryan Caugherty

281-710-0164

SOURCE Vaddo, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vaddoinc.com

