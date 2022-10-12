Vade Announces New VP of Sales, Americas

Former Barracuda Senior Sales Director to spearhead Americas expansion for email security and threat detection leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade , a global leader in threat detection and response with more than 1.4 billion protected mailboxes worldwide, today announced that Mike Pate has joined its leadership team as Vice President of Sales, Americas. Pate will seek to grow and strengthen Vade's sales channels in the North American markets as the company embarks on major expansion plans in the region.

"We can't be more excited to have Mike join our team," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "He is a natural leader and a born salesman, with a keen instinct for our business. He brings to the table years of experiences learning from some of the best salespeople in our industry, as well as the energy, enthusiasm and practical know-how to take the helm of our sales teams in the Americas and bring about explosive growth for Vade."

In this new role, Pate will seek to expand Vade's sales team in the Americas by building on the foundations of an already strong go-to-market strategy. Pate will continue to drive the momentum Vade has seen by focusing on a top-of-funnel sales motion and strengthening both new and established relationships with managed service providers (MSPs).

Pate joins Vade with over 30 years of experience in B2B technologies, the majority of which were with cybersecurity firms. Having held sales-focused leadership roles at major companies including Drobo, SolarWinds, Barracuda, and ioSafe, he has also spent time as a part of Uberall's North American leadership team. Pate has an innate sense of salesmanship, and a proven history of delivering innovative solutions and revolutionary ideas that anticipate the needs and goals of the C-suite.

"After seeing what Vade's products can do, and the successes they have already achieved in Europe, I was excited to take on this role," said Mike Pate, VP of Sales, Americas, at Vade. "I grew up in a house of builders – my father and grandfather owned a construction company. When I saw how this product really spoke for itself, in terms of the power that it brings to the table and the ease of installation, I knew that this was an organization that I could truly build with. My goal is to execute upon Vade's growing awareness in the Americas to expand our sales teams to strengthen and forge new relationships among our channel partners."

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company specializing in the development of threat detection and response technology with artificial intelligence. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

