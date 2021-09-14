Vade for Microsoft 365 is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

LILLE, France, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade, a global leader in AI-based threat detection, user awareness and incident response with one billion protected mailboxes worldwide, today announced the availability of Vade for Microsoft 365 in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Vade for Microsoft 365 offers a complementary layer of AI-based cybersecurity to Microsoft's Defender and EOP email security solutions, while increasing margins for Microsoft partners and stickiness with SMB and Enterprise clients. Vade also announced that it has earned co-sell ready status within the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program.

Purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their Small to Midsize Business (SMB) clients, Vade for Microsoft 365 is a cybersecurity solution that provides comprehensive, automated protection before, during, and after attacks. Combining artificial intelligence, heuristic rules, and human expertise, Vade's behavioral engine detects unknown threats and dynamic attacks that other filters miss. The engine is continuously improving by ingesting threat intelligence and user feedback reports from one billion protected mailboxes. If a new threat is discovered, Vade's Auto-Remediate feature will automatically remove it from users' inboxes, mitigating the attack before it disrupts the business.

Vade is now available in multiple countries through Azure. It integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 via API, making it invisible to hackers, and can be deployed without changing the client's Mail Exchange (MX) record. Because it sits inside Microsoft 365, Vade requires no user experience change or external quarantine; the solution layers with Microsoft security and it scans intracompany email to protect against insider attacks originating from compromised accounts. Vade layers effectively with Microsoft's EOP, meaning that users benefit from a combined solution offering dual protection.

"Microsoft 365 email security is more important than ever due to the surge in threats targeting cloud-based solutions, particularly in the wake of widespread remote working," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "Vade uniquely helps MSPs strengthen protection of their small business clients with best-in-class threat detection, user awareness and incident response packaged into a solution that's easy to deploy, manage, and use. Our availability in the Azure Marketplace offers partners ease of purchasing and provisioning while being fully aligned with their existing processes. We're looking forward to introducing Azure's global customer base to Vade's market-leading capabilities."

An integration for the entire Microsoft ecosystem

As evidence of its expanded collaboration with Microsoft, Vade also announced its earned co-sell ready status as part of the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program. Validation enables the company to work with Microsoft to deliver solutions built on Microsoft technology as packaged offerings, streamlining the buying process for IT decision makers.

"We're pleased to welcome Vade to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

To learn more about Vade for Microsoft 365, visit Vade for Microsoft 365.

About Vade

Vade helps MSPs and ISPs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 1 billion mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Microsoft 365 or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs.





To learn more, please visit www.VadeSecure.com and follow us on Twitter @VadeSecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/.

