Vade Recognized by G2 as a Leader in Email Security, Cloud Email Security, and Anti-Spam

News provided by

Vade

13 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Vade was named #1 in the G2 Grid® Report for six categories and earned recognition for Best Support, Easiest to Use, and Easiest to Setup

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade, a global leader in AI-powered threat detection and response with 1.4 billion protected mailboxes worldwide, announced it has been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report, Fall 2023, for Email Security, Cloud Email Security, and Anti-Spam. The company earned 27 G2 badges—nearly doubling the total of the Spring Report—and top rankings for multiple categories, including Best Support, Easiest to Use, and Easiest to Setup for Mid-Market.  

G2 is a software marketplace that helps more than 80 million people annually make smart software decisions based on peer reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2's quarterly G2 Grid® reports highlight the top-rated software solutions as chosen by customers. Products in the leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence.

Vade for M365 is a collaborative cybersecurity solution for Microsoft 365 that is made for MSPs. Featuring an AI engine that continuously learns from an alliance of more than 1.4 billion protected mailboxes, millions of daily user reports, and a team of cybersecurity analysts, Vade for M365 blocks and remediates the advanced email threats that Microsoft misses. Vade for M365 helps MSPs grow their business, manage more clients, and get more ROI from cybersecurity with integrated, no cost features, including automated phishing awareness training, multi-tenant incident response, and auto-remediation. Vade Cloud is a cloud-based email security solution powered by the same AI-engine as Vade for M365.

"To say we're pleased by the results of G2's Fall Report would be a significant understatement," said Adrien Gendre, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Vade. "Each quarter, the report reflects the voice of our customer, the people who remain the focus of our unwavering passion, commitment, and work. This latest version of the report shows tremendous progress. To be recognized across so many categories is another sign that our efforts are in the right place. We're helping organizations across the globe become safer and more secure."

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company that secures human collaboration with a combination of AI and human-powered detection and response. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Vade is a fast-growing, channel-first company with a growing network of MSP and MSSP partners, as well as distribution agreements with leading distributors and aggregators in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/.

