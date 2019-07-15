Vade Secure Advances Low-Touch Email Security for MSPs with New Auto-Remediate Feature

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade Secure, the global leader in predictive email defense, today announced the availability of Auto-Remediate for Vade Secure for Office 365. The new feature extends Vade Secure's AI-based threat detection and mitigation capabilities, providing MSPs and small businesses with comprehensive, continuous, and automated protection before, during, and after the attack. Leveraging Vade's real-time view of emerging global threats from 600 million mailboxes, Auto-Remediate automatically removes any malicious messages from users' inboxes, mitigating attacks before they disrupt the business.

"As an MSP, we don't have time to manually find, investigate, and respond to new email threats," said William Bluford, Vice President at Huntington Technology, a Managed Services Provider in Detroit, MI. "We need technology that just works and provides a high degree of automation. That's why we selected Vade Secure for Office 365 in the first place, and it's why we are looking forward to using Auto-Remediate to further strengthen protection of our customers."

Earlier this year, Vade Secure released a manual Remediate feature that enables MSPs and admins to remove one or more threats from users' inboxes with just a click. Auto-Remediate vastly improves this capability by introducing automation functionality powered by threat intelligence and user feedback from Vade's 600 million protected mailboxes. Responding to emerging attacks as they occur, Vade Secure's AI learns from its mistakes and takes immediate action to remove any threats have reached users' inboxes.

"Email attacks are becoming more dynamic, more persistent and more successful as hackers pinpoint new ways to penetrate Office 365 environments," said Adrien Gendre, Chief Solution Architect at Vade Secure. "Vade Secure's AI engine uses threat intelligence from 600 million mailboxes to continuously learn how to detect more threats. Now, with Auto-Remediate, our engine is learning from its own mistakes and automatically fixing them for users, allowing MSPs and their customers to focus on other priorities."

Auto-Remediate is available today for all existing Vade Secure for Office 365 users at no additional cost.

Discover Auto-Remediate and Vade Secure for Office 365 at Microsoft Inspire

Auto-Remediate for Vade Secure for Office 365 was unveiled today at Microsoft Inspire, taking place in Las Vegas, NV. Visit Vade's booth #605 to see Vade Secure for Office 365 in action, and to learn more about how it can help MSPs strengthen protection for their Office 365 clients.

About Vade Secure

Vade Secure helps SMBs, enterprises, ISPs and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 600 million mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade Secure's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Office 365; as cloud-based solutions; or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs.

