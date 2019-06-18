Vade Secure and Datto Unveil Joint Bundle for MSPs that Combines Office 365 Email Security and SaaS Backup

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade Secure, the global leader in predictive email defense, and Datto, the leading global provider of IT solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs), today announced a partnership and joint product bundle available exclusively to Datto's MSP partners worldwide. Datto SaaS Protection with Vade Email Security for O365 combines Datto's cloud-to-cloud backup solution with Vade Secure's native, AI-based email security solution for Office 365, allowing MSPs to protect their clients at the highest point of vulnerability and recover data from any point in time.

According to IDC1, Microsoft Office 365 is the most widely adopted email solution, with a 54% share of the overall email applications market. The ubiquity of Office 365 – combined with the lucrativeness of user credentials, which provide a single entry point to the entire platform – has made Microsoft the #1 phished brand for four straight quarters2. On top of email-borne threats, small businesses using Office 365 are at risk of data loss from operational errors, disgruntled employees, ransomware attacks, canceled app licenses and most commonly: human error.

Advanced Email Filtering for Office 365 Combined with Secure, Reliable Backup

Vade Secure for Office 365 uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect highly targeted phishing, spear phishing and malware attacks. The solution prevents more email threats from reaching users' inboxes than any other product by leveraging real-time threat intelligence from 600 million mailboxes globally to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals. Combining Vade Secure's advanced email filtering and Datto SaaS Protection, this new joint offering provides MSPs with a comprehensive solution for clients' Office 365 environments that is easy to deploy, manage and sell.

"We're excited to partner with Vade to launch their technology in the MSP channel so MSPs can address the largest vulnerability in security perimeters today--email," said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. "Unlike others, our joint offering natively integrates with O365 and brings a sophisticated, AI-based threat detection that's proven to be accurate in the world's most demanding ISPs. It's right for our MSP partner base because it's in high demand, simple to manage and offers new and increasing margin opportunity that capitalizes on the growth of Office 365."

Datto Partnership an Extension of Vade's MSP Strategy Tied to New Funding

The partnership with Datto follows closely on the heels of Vade Secure announcing it has entered into a €70 million financing agreement with General Catalyst. Vade Secure plans to use the investment to accelerate its product innovation and global expansion, with a particular focus on building out a go-to-market strategy focused on servicing SMB customers through MSPs. To execute on this strategy, Vade Secure has added several executives to its board, including Datto Funder Austin McChord; former Akamai Technologies CEO Paul Sagan; and General Catalyst partner Matthew Brennan. Stephan Dietrich, Co-Founder/CEO of Neolane, Inc. (acquired by Adobe), will remain on the company's Board to serve as Chairman.

"While small businesses are increasingly targeted with email-borne threats, they lack the budget and technical resources to manage complex, customizable enterprise-grade email security solutions," said Georges Lotigier, Vade Secure's CEO. "SMBs are looking to MSPs to fill this cybersecurity gap but what's critical for both is a solution that just works. Through our partnership with Datto, we're offering small businesses powerful, AI-based threat detection used by the world's largest enterprises—through a solution that offers instant activation and simple, set-it-and-forget-it configuration for MSPs."

Discover Datto SaaS Protection with Vade Email Security for O365 at DattoCon19

Datto SaaS Protection with Vade Email Security for O365 was unveiled today at the DattoCon19 conference taking place in San Diego, CA. Visit the Vade Secure booth #1A or the Datto Tech Hub to learn more about the bundle and to see how Vade Secure for Office 365 can help MSPs strengthen protection for their Office 365 clients.

1 IDC, "Email Security: Maintaining a High Bar When Moving to Office 365," January 2019

2 Vade Secure, "Phishers' Favorites: It's Lonely at the Top: Microsoft Remains the #1 Impersonated Brand in Phishing Attacks," May 2019

About Vade Secure

Vade Secure helps SMBs, enterprises, ISPs and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 600 million mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade Secure's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Office 365; as cloud-based solutions; or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs.

For more information, visit www.VadeSecure.com and follow the company on Twitter @VadeSecure or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/.

About Datto

As the world's leading provider of IT solutions delivered by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions, and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of partners that provide Datto solutions to half a million businesses across more than 130 countries. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has earned hundreds of awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With global headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has international offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

