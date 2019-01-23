Vade Secure for Office 365 Wins Three Prestigious Cybersecurity Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade Secure, the global leader in predictive email defense, announced today that Vade Secure for Office 365 has won three cybersecurity awards so far in 2019, including the Most Innovative Anti-Phishing InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine. The native email security solution for Office 365 was also recognized by CSO magazine as one of the "Hottest new cybersecurity products at RSA 2019."

Recent accolades Vade Secure for Office 365 include:

2019 CDM InfoSec Awards, Most Innovative Anti-Phishing InfoSec Award – Now in its seventh year honoring InfoSec innovators, Cyber Defense Magazine's philosophy is to find innovative players with new and unique technologies. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH and certified security professionals.

– Now in its seventh year honoring InfoSec innovators, Cyber Defense Magazine's philosophy is to find innovative players with new and unique technologies. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH and certified security professionals. 2019 Info Security Products Guide Excellence Awards, Silver Winner, Email Security and Management – These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

– These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Bronze Winner, Email Security – These awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The winners have been selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.

In addition, Vade Secure for Office 365 was recognized by CSO magazine as one of the "Hottest new cybersecurity products at RSA 2019." The roundup highlights the "more interesting" cybersecurity products to check out during the RSA Conference 2019 taking place March 4-8, 2019 in San Francisco. Vade Secure will be providing live demonstrations of the product in its booth (#4415) located in the Moscone North Expo Hall.

"We are thrilled to see Vade Secure for Office 365 recognized by such prominent cybersecurity publications and organizations," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade Secure. "These accolades reflect the strong traction we're seeing from customers and partners who value the solution's ease of deployment, ease of use and superior protection against targeted email attacks."

Vade Secure Augments AI-Based Threat Detection with Post-Delivery Remediation

Unlike traditional Secure Email Gateways (SEGs), Vade Secure for Office 365 sits inside Office 365 through its native integration with the Microsoft API. This architectural approach offers several advantages, including instant activation with no MX changes, a native user experience that doesn't require a separate quarantine, internal email scanning to detect insider attacks and the ability to augment Microsoft EOP with complementary technology. Vade Secure for Office 365 leverages machine learning models, trained with threat intelligence from 600 million inboxes around the world — to block sophisticated phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks from the first email.

This week, Vade Secure released new post-delivery threat remediation capabilities for Vade Secure for Office 365. Company admins can now instantly remove any malicious email from users' inboxes, mitigating attacks before they disrupt the business. Moreover, this data is reported back to Vade Secure's Security Operations Center, helping to continually refine the company's machine learning models.

Experience Vade Secure for Office 365 by watching the following 2-minute videos, and then request a free trial to get started today.

About Vade Secure

Vade Secure helps SMBs, enterprises, ISPs and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 600 million mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade Secure's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Office 365; as cloud-based solutions; or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs.

For more information, visit www.VadeSecure.com and follow the company on Twitter @VadeSecure or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/ .

