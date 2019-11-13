Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Worth $11.8 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 12.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaginal rejuvenation market size is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation surgery due to the factors such as rising availability of treatments and focus on research studies is expected to drive the growth. A rise in disposable income coupled with reduced social stigma is expected to further fuel the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By treatment type, cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation segment held the larger share of the vaginal rejuvenation market due to growing demand for vaginal surgeries, especially in the developed countries

Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to rising patient pool reporting various issues regarding vaginal wall laxity, sexual dysfunction, vaginal atrophy, and other such conditions

North America registered significant market share in 2018 owing to rise in the number of the vaginal procedures coupled with high consumer disposable income

Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably in near future owing to growing popularity of the surgeries among patients

Few of the key market players include Alma Lasers, Lutronic, ThermiGen, LLC, Viveve, BTL Group of Companies, VenusConcept, Fotona, Almirall, and Hologic

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment Type (Reconstructive (Perineoplasty, Vaginoplasty), Cosmetic (Labioplasty, Hymenoplasty)), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vaginal-rejuvenation-market

In addition, rising adoption of non-invasive procedures, such as treatment with the help of laser and radiofrequency technologies is anticipated to propel the market for vaginal rejuvenation treatments. Launch of fractional carbon dioxide (CO2) laser has gained popularity with promising results. It has significantly improved the lives of Vulvovaginal Atrophy (VVA) patients. This can be attributed to its non-invasive nature with reduced recovery time and better results.

However, social stigma associated with gynecological treatments and stringent regulations for laser and energy-based gynecological treatments may hamper the market growth. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved for the marketing of using these treatments or devices for the treatment of various vaginal symptoms related to sexual function, urinary incontinence, and menopause among others. This factor may further hinder the growth of the market in near future.

A rise in vaginal symptoms and conditions in women coupled with growing medical tourism in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players to launch new and innovative products for vaginal health. In addition, growing R&D activities in the field of vaginal regulation along with adoption of various growth and expansion strategies are expected drive the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vaginal rejuvenation market based on treatment type and region:

Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Reconstructive Vaginal Rejuvenation



Perineoplasty





Vaginoplasty



Cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation



G-Spot amplification





Labioplasty





Hymenoplasty





Hoodectomy

Vaginal Rejuvenation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Korea





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Ophthalmic Sutures Market – Increasing awareness about eye disorders and increasing incidence of vision problems such as glaucoma, cataract, macular edema, and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders are major driving forces in the market.

Increasing awareness about eye disorders and increasing incidence of vision problems such as glaucoma, cataract, macular edema, and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders are major driving forces in the market. Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market – Growing awareness regarding ophthalmology care and early diagnosis of ophthalmic disorders is driving the demand for various advanced ophthalmic devices.

Growing awareness regarding ophthalmology care and early diagnosis of ophthalmic disorders is driving the demand for various advanced ophthalmic devices. Wearable Artificial Kidney Market – Increasing number of patients suffering from renal failure and ongoing technical advancements in artificial kidney are few factors driving the market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.