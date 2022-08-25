Vaginal Speculum Market 2026, Growing Adoption of Disposable Vaginal Speculums to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaginal Speculum Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Vaginal Speculum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the vaginal speculum market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 263.23 million. The report extensively covers vaginal speculum market segmentations by Application (Diagnosis and surgery) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors driving the growth of the vaginal speculum market is the increasing use of disposable vaginal speculums. In particular, there is a great likelihood that stale and outdated surgical instruments and equipment would present healthcare facilities with a number of difficulties, including excessive inventory expenses and ineffective operations.

One of the important vaginal speculum market trends fostering the market's expansion is the strategies of market participants. However, factors such as the high risk of infection will challenge market growth. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AdvaCare Pharma, Advin Health Care, AMG Medical Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CooperSurgical Inc., DELTALAB SL, Dynarex Corp., Eden Medical UK Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kolplast Group, MedGyn Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Product Insights and News

Bbraun.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as wound retractors, upper blades, and lower blades.

- The company offers vaginal speculum products such as wound retractors, upper blades, and lower blades. Bd.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as Post urinal specula.

- The company offers vaginal speculum products such as Post urinal specula. Coopersurgical.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as Wallach disposable speculum in small, medium, and large sizes.

The surgery segment's market share growth for vaginal speculums will be high. Gynecologists dilate the vagina and expose the interior and outside of the cervix using a vaginal speculum. Additionally, the prevalence of cervical cancer is increasing, which will increase the need for vaginal speculums for diagnostic use. Therefore, throughout the projection period, the rising utilization of vaginal speculums in screening and monitoring applications will fuel market expansion. Download Free Sample Report.

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth throughout the forecasted timeframe. North America's two largest vaginal speculum markets are the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in the rest of the world (ROW). Over the projected period, the growth of the North American vaginal speculum market would be aided by the expanding healthcare sector.

Related Reports

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market by Indication and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hedgehog pathway inhibitors market share is expected to increase by USD 385.52 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13%.

Animal Sedative Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal sedative market share is expected to increase by USD 190.96 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%.

Vaginal Speculum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 263.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, Advin Health Care, AMG Medical Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CooperSurgical Inc., DELTALAB SL, Dynarex Corp., Eden Medical UK Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kolplast Group, MedGyn Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., OIARSO S COOP, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Teleflex Inc., Vernacare, YILKAL MEDICAL, and STERIS Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Diagnosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diagnosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 85: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 86: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 87: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 88: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 90: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 93: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 CooperSurgical Inc.

Exhibit 95: CooperSurgical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: CooperSurgical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: CooperSurgical Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dynarex Corp.

Exhibit 98: Dynarex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Dynarex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Dynarex Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

Exhibit 101: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 106: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 MedGyn Products Inc.

Exhibit 111: MedGyn Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: MedGyn Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: MedGyn Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sklar Surgical Instruments

Exhibit 114: Sklar Surgical Instruments - Overview



Exhibit 115: Sklar Surgical Instruments - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Sklar Surgical Instruments - Key offerings

10.11 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 117: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: STERIS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 120: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 122: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio