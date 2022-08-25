Vaginal Speculum Market 2026, Growing Adoption of Disposable Vaginal Speculums to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

Aug 25, 2022, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaginal Speculum Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the vaginal speculum market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 263.23 million. The report extensively covers vaginal speculum market segmentations by Application (Diagnosis and surgery) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
One of the main factors driving the growth of the vaginal speculum market is the increasing use of disposable vaginal speculums. In particular, there is a great likelihood that stale and outdated surgical instruments and equipment would present healthcare facilities with a number of difficulties, including excessive inventory expenses and ineffective operations.
One of the important vaginal speculum market trends fostering the market's expansion is the strategies of market participants. However, factors such as the high risk of infection will challenge market growth.
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
AdvaCare Pharma, Advin Health Care, AMG Medical Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CooperSurgical Inc., DELTALAB SL, Dynarex Corp., Eden Medical UK Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kolplast Group, MedGyn Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
- Bbraun.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as wound retractors, upper blades, and lower blades.
- Bd.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as Post urinal specula.
- Coopersurgical.com - The company offers vaginal speculum products such as Wallach disposable speculum in small, medium, and large sizes.
The surgery segment's market share growth for vaginal speculums will be high. Gynecologists dilate the vagina and expose the interior and outside of the cervix using a vaginal speculum. Additionally, the prevalence of cervical cancer is increasing, which will increase the need for vaginal speculums for diagnostic use. Therefore, throughout the projection period, the rising utilization of vaginal speculums in screening and monitoring applications will fuel market expansion.
North America will account for 37% of the market's growth throughout the forecasted timeframe. North America's two largest vaginal speculum markets are the US and Canada. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in the rest of the world (ROW). Over the projected period, the growth of the North American vaginal speculum market would be aided by the expanding healthcare sector.
|
Vaginal Speculum Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 263.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AdvaCare Pharma, Advin Health Care, AMG Medical Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CooperSurgical Inc., DELTALAB SL, Dynarex Corp., Eden Medical UK Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Kolplast Group, MedGyn Products Inc., Medline Industries Inc., OIARSO S COOP, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Teleflex Inc., Vernacare, YILKAL MEDICAL, and STERIS Plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
