Vague Nonsense's "Nonsensus" Blockchain Convention to Challenge Status Quo, Prioritizing Privacy, Freedom, and Technology Over Venture Capital

PHOENIX, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking away from the traditional mold of blockchain conferences, Nonsensus aims to redefine the narrative surrounding blockchain technology by placing a strong emphasis on privacy, freedom, and technology, rather than solely focusing on venture capital and investing. With its unique approach and agenda, Nonsensus promises to be an experience that challenges the status quo and paves the way for a future where individual sovereignty and technological advancements reign supreme.

Scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ from October 31st through November 2nd, Nonsensus is poised to become the must-attend event for blockchain enthusiasts, tech aficionados, privacy advocates, and cypherpunks from around the world. The convention aims to foster an environment that promotes collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the exploration of cutting-edge technologies that prioritize privacy and empower individuals.

"Nonsensus represents a paradigm shift in the world, not just blockchain conferences," said a representative from Vague Nonsense, the company behind the event. "While venture capital and investing obviously play a role in the blockchain space, it is equally important to recognize the inherent value of privacy, freedom, and the potential of blockchain technology to empower individuals."

Attendees can expect a series of captivating keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions covering a wide range of topics, including privacy-enhancing technologies, decentralized finance (DeFi), secure communications, digital identity, and more. The aim is to explore the full potential of blockchain technology while keeping individual freedoms at the forefront.

In addition to thought-provoking sessions, Nonsensus will provide ample networking opportunities for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, forge alliances, and exchange ideas that challenge the conventional norms of the blockchain space. Exhibitors and sponsors aligned with the event's vision, such as DERO, will also showcase their innovative tech, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of privacy-centric blockchain solutions.

"Nonsensus is not just another blockchain conference; it is about the world not just cryptocurrency," added Vague Nonsense. "We believe in the power of technology to empower individuals, preserve privacy, and enhance freedom. This event is a call to action for all those who share our vision to come together, challenge the norms, and shape the future."

Registration for Nonsensus will open soon, and early-bird specials will be available for those who are quick to secure their spot. Stay tuned for updates on the official Nonsensus website nonsensus.io, where further details about speakers, sessions, and special events will be announced in the coming weeks.

SOURCE Vague Nonsense