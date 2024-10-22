VAI Resort Announces Partnership with José Andrés Group to Bring Culinary Excellence to Glendale

VAI Resort will be home to the acclaimed hospitality group's first restaurant in Arizona, Bar Mar

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAI Resort, Arizona's largest hotel premier entertainment destination set to phase open, proudly announces its partnership with the renowned José Andrés Group (JAG). This partnership will introduce Bar Mar, the first José Andrés Group restaurant in Arizona, marking a significant milestone for both VAI Resort and the culinary scene in Glendale.

At Bar Mar, JAG's brilliant renditions of iconic seafood dishes are a true celebration of the bounty of the sea. With modern takes on classics you know and love, festive cocktails, and a vibrant design envisioned by Lázaro Rosa Violán, Bar Mar will elevate VAI's culinary offerings with its world-class cuisine and immersive dining experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome the José Andrés Group to VAI Resort," said Ryan Littman, Vice President of Food and Beverage for VAI Resort. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of creating an iconic resort destination that offers diverse and exceptional experiences. José Andrés Group's reputation for culinary excellence and his commitment to community and philanthropy make this collaboration truly special."

José Andrés Group brings to life innovative dining concepts and impactful storytelling that showcase the power of food to transform communities. With 40 restaurant concepts across major cities in the United States, as well as international countries like The Bahamas and Dubai, José Andrés Group offers a range of culinary experiences from food trucks to Michelin-starred fine dining. In 2021, the group expanded its vision with José Andrés Media, a production company sharing the rich stories and culture of food through multimedia platforms.

"We're thrilled to open Bar Mar, our first restaurant in Arizona in this new epicenter for entertainment," said Sam Bakhshandehpour, CEO of José Andrés Group. "From musical performances to culinary experiences, discovery is a key element of what makes VAI Resort such an exciting, new destination."

The partnership between VAI Resort and José Andrés Group exemplifies a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. As a growing destination for entertainment, dining, hospitality, and more, Glendale and VAI Resort will be the home to José Andrés Group's first restaurant in the state of Arizona, further amplifying the expected growth of Glendale tourism. VAI Resort is set to redefine the concept of a full-service resort with its four hotel towers, 1,100 rooms, suites, and villas, and 11 signature restaurants. This collaboration promises an unparalleled experience, offering guests a culinary journey that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and dynamic flavors for which José Andrés Group is renowned. Together, they are poised to make VAI Resort a premier destination for food enthusiasts and travelers alike.

About VAI Resort

VAI Resort is a premiere entertainment resort conveniently located in Glendale, AZ at the heart of Metro Phoenix. Set to phase open, VAI Resort will be Arizona's largest hotel, entertainment, and culinary destination. VAI will redefine the concept of a full-service resort hotel by delivering a multi-faceted experience featuring four hotel towers, with 1,100 rooms, suites, and villas, 11 signature restaurants, Konos Island, a luxury spa, nightclub venue, indoor theater, rides, attractions, curated retail and art installations. The property will also feature first to Arizona attractions including a 130-foot-high Konos Sky Bar, the world's first Mattel Adventure Park™, a 2,000-person capacity indoor multi-level theater & concert venue, as well as the first of its kind VAI Amphitheater, a music and entertainment venue featuring an 11,000 seat, state-of-the-art stage. Led by the VAI Global Development team, VAI will be the manifestation of a dream to create the world's most iconic resort. For more information, visit www.vairesort.com or follow on social @vairesort.

About José Andrés Group

José Andrés Group (JAG) is the creative team behind renowned dining concepts and the dynamic media company named for Chef and Founder José Andrés. Originally conceived as ThinkFoodGroup with co-founder Rob Wilder, and now led by Global CEO Sam Bakhshandehpour, the newly named company reflects the breadth of its mission to change the world through the power of food, through its innovative restaurants and thoughtful storytelling across multi-media platforms. With 40 restaurant concepts in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando, and Washington D.C, The Bahamas and Dubai, José Andrés Restaurants offer culinary experiences that span from food trucks to world-class tasting menus, including the two Michelin starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C. Formed in 2021, José Andrés Media was created to share how food connects people around the world. The production company specializes in unscripted and scripted television series, books, podcasts, and digital short- and mid-form content with a focus on food-related stories and characters, and the culture of food. José Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, and humanitarian, twice named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People," and awarded "Outstanding Chef" and "Humanitarian of the Year" by the James Beard Foundation as well as the inaugural "American Express Icon Award" by the World's 50 Best Restaurants. For more information, visit www.joseandres.com.

