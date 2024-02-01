VAI Resort Elevates Entertainment Experience with C3 Presents and Live Nation Partnership

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAI Resort, the soon-to-be-unveiled $1 billion hotel, resort, and live entertainment destination near Phoenix, proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with industry giants C3 Presents and Live Nation. The global leaders in live entertainment will jointly book and promote performances at the state-of-the-art VAI Amphitheater, an integral part of the resort with a $50 million investment. The VAI Amphitheater, poised to host over 100 events annually and featuring resident artist performances, is set to redefine Arizona's entertainment landscape.

Howard Weiss, VAI Resort's Senior Vice President of Entertainment & Sponsorships, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Teaming up with C3 Presents and Live Nation is a perfect fit for the new VAI Amphitheater. This collaboration ensures a world-class concert experience, allowing for additional reserved seats and enhanced amenities." Andrew Blank from C3 Presents shared the excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with VAI Resort and be part of the extraordinary VAI Amphitheater. We look forward to curating unforgettable experiences at this spectacular venue."

The VAI Amphitheater, a revolutionary concept in live music venues, boasts cutting-edge design and technology. Situated within the breathtaking 60-acre VAI Resort, the venue offers multiple viewing options, ensuring an unparalleled experience for over 11,000 attendees. From hotel room balconies to VIP booths and high-end reserved stadium seats, every guest is guaranteed an unbeatable view of the stage. What sets the VAI Amphitheater apart is its commitment to artists, featuring a "Plug & Play" concept eliminating the need for artists to bring their own equipment.

Beyond technology, the venue offers extraordinary artist accommodations, including a Presidential Suite and three Bay Suites on the 8th floor of the Amphitheater tower. These suites provide exclusive amenities, private elevators, access to underground tunnels connecting to the stage, and elevated finishings throughout.

VAI Resort's collaboration with C3 Presents and Live Nation marks a significant stride towards creating an unrivaled entertainment destination, where cutting-edge design, state-of-the-art technology, and artist-centric amenities converge for a truly exceptional experience.

