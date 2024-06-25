VAI Resort in Arizona Announces Partnership with TAIT, the Global Leader in Culture-Defining Experiences

*Download High-Res Images HERE.*

GLENDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAI Resort, the most anticipated addition to Arizona's hospitality landscape, has announced TAIT as its production partner. Opening its doors in Glendale, part of metro Phoenix, in 2025, VAI Resort will feature a state-of-the-art amphitheater in the heart of the property with the support of the TAIT development team to ensure a perfect performance environment for the A-list talent set to take the VAI stage. This first-of-its-kind, awe-inspiring centerpiece distinguishes the resort from any other entertainment venue in the world, promising unforgettable entertainment experiences.

TAIT, the Global Leader in Culture-Defining Experiences

"I am thrilled to announce that VAI Resort will be joining forces with TAIT to revolutionize our entertainment landscape," says Howard Weiss, VAI Resort's Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Sponsorships. "At VAI Resort, we are dedicated to providing our guests with extraordinary experiences, and this partnership allows us to elevate our entertainment offerings to new heights. The fusion of TAIT's cutting-edge technology and VAI Resort's commitment to unparalleled luxury creates an unprecedented experience for our guests. Together, we'll create unforgettable experiences that redefine hospitality and entertainment standards."

From ensuring ideal sightlines for guests, to engineering enormous moving LED screens on the rotunda stage – working together with VAI as the primary technical partners on the development, TAIT provides a one-stop-shop to meet the demanding wish lists of the world's top live artists. The team has equipped the Arizona amphitheater with everything for the ultimate entertainment experience for both audiences and performers: including visible elements such as the ingenious rotating screens and steel structures required for heavy entertainment, and the invisible essentials from load in paths to electrical infrastructure.

TAIT VP of Global Business Development, Butch Allen said: "From years of engineering record-breaking concerts, TAIT knows what the world's biggest acts need to make the crowd go wild, and we're making sure that this resort ticks every box. It's going to be awesome!"

Previously announced, C3 Presents and Live Nation have joined forces with VAI Amphitheater at VAI Resort, setting the stage for Arizona's premier entertainment experience. VAI Resort aims to captivate guests with its transformative ambiance and meticulous attention to detail. Boasting the title of Arizona's largest hotel property, VAI Resort is set to become a breathtaking standout destination utilizing both the natural landscape and location of Arizona and unique aspects of the resort experience to influence the design choices throughout the 1,100 rooms.

About VAI Resort:

VAI Resort is an estimated $1 billion resort conveniently located in Glendale, AZ at the heart of Metro Phoenix. Set to phase open in 2025, VAI Resort will be Arizona's largest and boldest hotel, entertainment, and culinary destination. VAI will redefine the concept of a full-service resort hotel by delivering a multi-faceted experience featuring four hotel towers, with 1100 rooms, suites, and villas, 12 signature restaurants, Konos Island, a luxury spa, nightclub venue, indoor theater, rides, attractions, curated retail and art installations. The property will also feature first to Arizona attractions including a tethered balloon that can transport up to 30 guests, a 130-foot-high Konos Sky Bar, and multi-generational guests can enjoy the world's first Mattel Adventure Park™, as well as the first of its kind VAI Amphitheater, a music and entertainment venue featuring a $50 million, 11,000 seat, state-of-the-art stage. Led by the VAI Global Development team, VAI will be the manifestation of a dream to create the world's most iconic resort. For more information, visit www.vairesort.com or follow on social @vairesort.

About TAIT:

TAIT partners with artists, brands, IP holders and place makers to bring culture-defining, never-before-seen experiences to life. With a legacy of innovation spanning over 45 years, TAIT has grown from pioneering in rock 'n' roll concert staging to setting the global standard for extraordinary live events and experiences through cutting-edge technology, precision engineering, and creative design. TAIT's 20 global offices have developed iconic productions and experiences in over 30 countries, all seven continents, and even outer space for renowned performers, theme parks, exhibits, and venues across the globe, including partnerships with Taylor Swift, Cirque Du Soleil, Royal Opera House, Nike, NASA, Bloomberg, Google, Beyoncé, and The Olympics.

