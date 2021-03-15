Vaica to offer a 'Long Covid' Remote Patient Management Kit

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaica Medical, a leading provider in medication adherence and remote patient management (RPM) is announcing its 'Long-Covid' RPM kit to monitor and assist with the lingering effects Coronavirus has on recovered patient.

The basic kit will be offered with the Vaica's SimpleMed+ Medication adherence device as well as an Oximeter to detect blood oxygen levels and a digital thermometer to detect fever trends. Another optional device offered is a Spirometer for those suffering from lung related adverse effects.

The Vaica Medy(tm) provides a seamless workflow for monitoring vital signs as well as medication adherence of Long-Covid patients from the comfort of their own home

According to the CDC, some Covid-19 patients, whether acute or even asymptomatic, suffer from persistent or delayed symptoms which can manifest in different forms such as fatigue, fever or even respiratory abnormalities. There is a clear need to collect longitudinal data to better understand the etiology, diagnostic, treatment and prognostic of such indications.

Vaica's solution offers means for consistent at-home monitoring of the associated vitals as well as managing the medication adherence regiment. It allows persistent caring for at-risk populations from the safety of their homes. Thus, ensuring enhanced care continuity while relieving the pressure on clinics and healthcare providers.

Both vital measurements as well as the persistence and adherence of the medication treatment is seamlessly aggregated by the Medy™ device which is provided to the patient. The device acts as a Bluetooth hub to enable connectivity to various Vital sign monitors and has a built-in global SIM card which automatically connects Medy to the preferred mobile network. The aggregated readings are uploaded to the secure Vaica server. Thereon, the information is distributed to appropriate electronic medical record databases (e.g., EMR, EHR) or directly to a monitoring center.

"We believe that Vaica's comprehensive and seamless solution will provide important, real world evidence necessary to fully understand the lingering adverse effects of Covid," said Eran Steinberg, Vaica's President. "We are excited to contribute to the global monitoring and information gathering efforts combatting this pandemic."

The entire solution is reimbursable by the major US insurance agencies using existing CPT, HCPCS and ICD codes.

About Vaica

Vaica™ Medical is a leading Telemedicine Company positioned in the nexus of Remote Patient Monitoring Platform (RPM) coupled with Smart Medication Adherence IoT Devices for increasing patient engagement, persistence and well-being.

