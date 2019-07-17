Vail | Aspen | Breckenridge | Glenwood Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Colorado through its partnership with Vail | Aspen | Breckenridge | Glenwood Dermatology ("VAB Dermatology").

Founded in 2004 by Karen Nern, MD, and Tom Nern, VAB Dermatology has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in Western Colorado. VAB Dermatology's provider team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care across its six locations in Vail, Basalt, Aspen, Breckenridge, Eagle, and Glenwood Springs.

Dr. Nern is a board-certified dermatologist, Fellow of the American Society for Mohs Surgery, and member of the Colorado Dermatology Society and American Academy of Dermatology. Led by Dr. Nern, the VAB Dermatology team consists of five board-certified dermatologists (one fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon), one physician assistant, one nurse practitioner, and a team of estheticians – all of whom are focused on raising the level of care available to patients in Western Colorado. VAB Dermatology offers a broad range of dermatology products and services including medical, surgical, cosmetic, Mohs surgery, and an in-house pathology laboratory.

Dr. Nern commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-quality company comprised of caring dermatologists working in critical areas. Epiphany shares the values and goals that my staff and I believe in – providing excellent care across the entire spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic needs. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, we will expand our ability to treat skin conditions and cancers in our community. Epiphany has the infrastructure to help us manage the growing regulatory burdens that may otherwise interfere with our ability to focus on what matters most – taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nern and her capable provider team, including board-certified dermatologists Drs. Taylor, Blankenship, Reohr, and Kreger. Through our interactions with Dr. Nern and her team, we have been impressed by their excellence and innovation – particularly in cosmetic services, Mohs, and medical dermatology. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. VAB Dermatology is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Colorado market."

Through this partnership, VAB Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany likewise benefits from the clinical expertise of VAB Dermatology's physicians and team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 44 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

