The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.vailresorts.com. To listen to the call, go to the website and select the Investor Relations section. Those wishing to participate via telephone should dial (800) 239-9838 to be connected. Callers outside of the U.S. or Canada should dial

(323) 794-2551.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available two hours following the conclusion of the conference call through 12:30 p.m. eastern time on June 21, 2018. To access the replay, dial

(888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international), pass code 1067850. The call also will be archived at www.vailresorts.com.



About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. The Company's subsidiaries operate 11 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Stowe in Vermont; Perisher in New South Wales, Australia; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vail-resorts-announces-fiscal-2018-third-quarter-earnings-release-date-300649861.html

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.snow.com

