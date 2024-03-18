Vail Resorts Announces "My Epic Assistant" in the My Epic app, Powered by Advanced AI and Resort Experts

"For more than a decade, we have been committed to improving the guest experience through the use of innovative technology," said Chris Smith, chief information officer at Vail Resorts. "With the recent advancements in AI, we see an opportunity to provide real-time guest service so skiers and riders can navigate their day at our mountain resorts with confidence, efficiency and ease."

Whether looking for the latest snow conditions, or on-mountain support with rentals and lessons – guests can simply open the My Epic app and use My Epic Assistant to point them in the right direction. No need to stand in line to get questions answered or call for help. The moment a question comes to mind, guests can ask My Epic Assistant so they can quickly get back to enjoying their day on the slopes.

Why It Matters?

Vail Resorts is launching My Epic Assistant as part of its ongoing investments to help all guests – new and returning – feel welcome at its resorts. My Epic Assistant will offer skiers and riders an easy-to-use place to ask questions, feel confident in the responses they receive, and then make the most out of their experience skiing and riding.

This latest My Epic app enhancement follows Vail Resorts' introduction of Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets this season. This new technology innovation allows guests to skip the ticket window and buy their Pass (or lift ticket) online, then activate and store it in the My Epic app on their phone, and scan at the lifts hands free using Bluetooth technology designed for low energy use. Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets eliminate the need to visit the ticket window and over time will reduce the waste created by plastic cards and RFID chips. The My Epic app also features lift line wait times, interactive trail maps, real-time mountain conditions, personalized stats, and more, making it a one-stop resource for skiers and riders.

In future years, Vail Resorts plans to significantly expand the My Epic Assistant technology to provide proactive, personalized recommendations and reminders based on an individual's unique itinerary and preferences, as well as offer always-on booking and itinerary support.

How Will It Work?

Using the My Epic app, guests can ask My Epic Assistant their resort and mountain questions for immediate assistance, 24/7.

My Epic Assistant will support inquiries from a wide variety of topics like mountain conditions, general resort information, resort and on-mountain activities, ski and ride school and rental support, dining options, parking and much more. Here are a few examples:

"What runs are groomed today?"

"What are the conditions on-mountain?"

"What time is Ski and Ride School drop off?"

"What are the lunch options on mountain?"

"Where can I get rentals?"

"What is the closest parking lot to get to the mountain?"

Any guest using My Epic Assistant may also choose to connect with a live resort expert by chat or phone. More details regarding My Epic Assistant's year-one functionality will be released before the start of the 2024/25 winter season.

When and Where Will It Launch?

My Epic Assistant will be available to guests logged into the My Epic app in time for the 2024/25 winter season for questions about four Colorado resorts: Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone. The company has plans to expand the technology to additional resorts in future seasons. 2024/25 Epic Passes are available to purchase on epicpass.com.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and Pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

