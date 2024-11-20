Vail Resorts Named One of America's Most Admired Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Admired Workplaces of 2025. The Newsweek recognition is based on an independent survey of more than 250,000 U.S. employees and analysis of over 1.5 million collected company reviews. The ranking highlights companies that "employees respect and job searchers want to work for," based on inspirational and aspirational factors including culture and career opportunities.

"This recognition belongs to our 55,000 passionate and talented team members," said Vail Resorts Chief Executive Officer Kirsten Lynch. "Our company mission is to create the Experience of a Lifetime for our employees, so they, in turn, can create the Experience of a Lifetime for our guests. Whether they stay for a season, or a career, investing in our people is at the core of that mission, ensuring we are building leaders in each of our team members and creating a differentiated guest experience."

Vail Resorts is guided by its core values, including Serve Others, Be Safe, and Do Good. In addition to recent investments in wages and benefits, other company initiatives informed by these values include:

Serve Others : Developing service-based leaders at every level, including through continued investments in Epic Service, the company's frontline talent development program.

Developing service-based leaders at every level, including through continued investments in Epic Service, the company's frontline talent development program. Be Safe : Focusing on both employees' physical safety and mental health. Recently, the company expanded free therapy for employees, their dependents, and roommates from six sessions per year to six sessions per season, meaning team members working year-round or multiple seasons now have access to 12 free mental health sessions per year.

Focusing on both employees' physical safety and mental health. Recently, the company expanded free therapy for employees, their dependents, and roommates from six sessions per year to six sessions per season, meaning team members working year-round or multiple seasons now have access to 12 free mental health sessions per year. Do Good: Investing in industry leading sustainability efforts to protect the environment, providing support in mountain communities for issues like affordable housing, supporting employees with hardship relief grants and scholarships, and inspiring the next generation of skiers and snowboarders through inclusive access programs.

In addition to being named one of "America's Most Admired Workplaces," Newsweek also recognized Vail Resorts as one of "America's Most Trustworthy Companies" in 2024 and 2023. Other company recognition for Vail Resorts includes TIME's "America's Best Mid-Sized Companies of 2024," Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2024," and Skift's "DEI Champion – 2024 IDEA Awards."

