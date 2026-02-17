Vaimo appoints Woody Anderson as Sr. Enterprise Account Executive, North America

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaimo, a global leader in digital commerce and experience solutions, today announced the appointment of Woody Anderson as Senior Enterprise Account Executive, North America.

In this role, Woody will focus on growing Vaimo's enterprise footprint across North America, leading strategic sales initiatives and partnering with some of the region's most complex organizations to deliver scalable digital commerce and experience solutions.

Woody brings more than 20 years of experience spanning enterprise sales, business development, and hands-on operational leadership. Over the past seven years at WPP, working across Gorilla Group, Wunderman Thompson, and VML, he led senior sales and business development efforts for global brands. Prior to that, he spent over 15 years operating and scaling digital businesses across retail, CPG, hospitality, and consumer electronics.

Throughout his career, Woody has delivered multi-million-dollar engagements for leading organizations including Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, IBM, Humana, and the United States Marine Corps. His background in both professional services, like Arthur Andersen, Andersen Consulting, and Acquity Group, and executive operating roles gives him a rare ability to navigate enterprise complexity while driving execution that delivers measurable results.

"Vaimo's ability to turn ambitious digital strategies into tangible business outcomes is what drew me to the team," said Woody Anderson. "I'm excited to partner with enterprise clients across North America to help them scale, innovate, and unlock long-term value."

"Woody combines strategic vision with deep operational experience," said Farah Aslam, CEO, North America at Vaimo. "He understands what it takes to close complex enterprise engagements and, more importantly, to deliver on them. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team as we continue our growth journey in North America."

