Vaiu Global Unveils Tokenization Software to Enhance FedNow® Security and Usability in Banking

Vaiu Technology: A Simple, Low-Cost Solution for Banks to Accelerate the Adoption of Secure Real Time Payments

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaiu Global, a software technology provider, unveiled its innovative Ephemeral Token Software at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, today. The software aims to accelerate the adoption of instant payments, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's FedNow® real-time payments system across banking.

Vaiu will be one of the first value-added services to enhance the security and usability of FedNow®. The company's software protocol enables banks to effortlessly implement token-based bank withdrawals and deposits – eliminating the need to exchange credentials (account or personal information, including ID, phone numbers, and email) when making a payment. Vaiu bank tokens are represented by six recognizable characters that are easy to read, write, and speak - offering a consistent and universal payment experience.

Vaiu's patent-pending software seamlessly integrates with legacy banking systems to enable safer withdrawals, spending, giving, and depositing, utilizing industry-wide real-time payment rails. This integration results in a significantly enhanced user experience through bank-backed ephemeral tokens.

"Vaiu fulfills one of the great promises of the digital economy: enabling secured money movement without the bureaucratic, technical, and cost hurdles of traditional and modern payment methods," said Reza Jalili, CEO of Vaiu Global.

"Our token-based protocol is uniquely positioned to accelerate the acceptance of FedNow or any other real-time payment rails for banks and their customers – significantly enhancing security and data protection throughout the real-time payment processing lifecycle."

"Moreover, our user-friendly interfaces provide a simple, low-cost overlay for banks to accelerate the adoption of secure sending and receiving real time payments. Beyond FedNow, Vaiu presents endless possibilities for banks, companies, and customers to change how they pay and get paid," he added.

Vaiu's Technology: Bridging Traditional Banking with the Digital Landscape

Secure and Real-Time Integration: Vaiu's technology securely connects traditional banking with the digital landscape using real-time rails, offering a cost-effective solution.

Not Reliant on Blockchain: Unlike many digital solutions, Vaiu operates independently of blockchain technology, providing flexibility in implementation.

Unlike many digital solutions, Vaiu operates independently of blockchain technology, providing flexibility in implementation. Interoperability of Payment Systems: The technology ensures seamless interoperability between diverse payment systems, guaranteeing a smooth and efficient user experience.

Secure Tokenized Transfers: Tokenized value is securely transferred from the payer to the payee for deposit, ensuring a seamless transaction without disclosing account or personal data.

Tokenized value is securely transferred from the payer to the payee for deposit, ensuring a seamless transaction without disclosing account or personal data. Flexible Token Management : Tokens can be coded for deposit by a specified recipient or kept open for greater flexibility, allowing the tokenized value to be assigned later.

Ephemeral Tokens: Pre-funded ephemeral tokens are designed to be short-lived, active only for the time needed to facilitate a value transfer between two authenticated accounts.

Empowering Financial Institutions, Businesses, and Consumers

Vaiu's pre-funded tokens empower financial institutions to offer businesses and consumers secure and flexible value transfers across online and offline channels. The software's unique protocol eliminates the need for account credentials, significantly reducing payment processing costs, including compliance and fraud management expenses.

For Financial Institutions: Vaiu's solution ensures a smooth adoption of FedNow® and other real-time payment rails through a secure process that mitigates fraud risk and streamlines operational workflows.

: Vaiu's solution ensures a smooth adoption of FedNow® and other real-time payment rails through a secure process that mitigates risk and streamlines operational workflows. For Businesses: Combining more secure transactions and instant value transfers delivers enhanced financial agility and peace of mind for businesses, fostering greater trust and facilitating cost-efficient cash flow management.

Combining more secure transactions and instant value transfers delivers enhanced financial agility and peace of mind for businesses, fostering greater trust and facilitating cost-efficient cash flow management. For Consumers: Vaiu's tokens enable secure, real-time payments without requiring the disclosure of sensitive account details, eliminating their proliferation and the high costs of identity theft and fraud that result from their misuse.

About Vaiu Global

Vaiu Global is a leading software technology provider specializing in innovative tokenization solutions. Our offerings facilitate secure, swift, and seamless transactions for withdrawing, spending, giving, and depositing, with banks and financial institutions at the core of the process. Vaiu is at the forefront of integrating ephemeral token technology, empowering banks to accelerate the adoption of FedNow® and other real-time payment rails to revolutionize instant value movement with ironclad security. www.vaiuglobal.com

