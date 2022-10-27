Vajro Wins 2022 Stratus Award for Platform-as-a-Service

Business Intelligence Group gives Vajro cloud leadership honors for no-code platform to convert Shopify stores to mobile apps

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vajro, the mobile app platform that builds exquisitely crafted Android and iOS apps for Ecommerce stores, has received the 2022 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group for Top Products and Services of the year. Vajro has been named the winner in the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) category.

The Business Intelligence Stratus Awards recognizes companies and individuals innovating in the cloud space. Gartner expects spending on public cloud services to grow more than 20% this year as businesses and consumers adopt more cloud computing services. The Stratus Awards recognizes key players who are uniquely adding value through cloud innovation.

"We are delighted and honored that our app development platform for online store owners was chosen for a 2022 Stratus Award," said Baskar Agneeswaran, CEO and Founder of Vajro.

"We designed our drag-and-drop platform to create customized e-commerce apps seamlessly and easily, usually in under an hour. And we've built in push notifications, live video streaming, and other key features to help stores increase their sales and conversions. The Stratus Award for best Platform-as-a-Service proves the value that Vajro brings to e-commerce and the cloud market."

Vajro is aligned with the e-commerce industry, enabling Shopify stores to build native mobile apps in under 60 minutes without writing a single line of code. Vajro currently offers its platform to Shopify stores but plans to open up its MADP for WooCommerce and Magento in the near future. Vajro is the first mobile app builder to launch live video commerce features and is currently the only mobile app builder to offer this feature.

About Vajro

Vajro, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a mobile app platform that builds exquisitely crafted Android and iOS apps for stores. Brands can use Vajro to build native Android and iOS apps in just sixty minutes without writing a single line of code. Learn more at www.vajro.com.

