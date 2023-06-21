Val Cenis Partners with Catalate to Introduce Europe's First Ski Resort Weather Guarantee

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its fifth year of partnership with Catalate, Val Cenis is the first resort in Europe to offer a Weather Guarantee for guests purchasing ski lift tickets.

Building upon five years of successful collaboration, Val Cenis recently renewed its partnership with Catalate for another three years. Val Cenis now offers an innovative new feature that allows guests to purchase a Weather Guarantee with their lift tickets. In partnership with Sensible Weather via Catalate's white-label e-commerce platform, Cloud Store, Val Cenis will offer guests the option to protect their ski experience from precipitation uncertainties. When the daily forecast shows rain or snow, guests automatically receive reimbursement without the need for cancellation.

Sensible's Weather Guarantee, implemented via API to Catalate's Cloud Store, offers dynamically displayed guarantees that provide peace of mind to visitors. Furthermore, this product has recently expanded globally, ensuring its availability to support multiple currencies and languages.

"We are thrilled to be Europe's first ski resort to introduce the Weather Guarantee," said Yves Dimier, Director at Val Cenis. "Our partnership with Catalate and Sensible Weather allows us to enhance our guests' experience, enabling them to focus on the joy of skiing while knowing it is protected against unpredictable weather conditions."

Val Cenis will join other esteemed Catalate Partners, including Gulf Islands Waterpark and Mt. Baldy Resort, in their commitment to improving guest experiences through the Weather Guarantee.

About Val Cenis 

Located in the French Alps, Val Cenis ski resort offers over 125 km of trails suitable for all levels of skiers. The resort covers five villages: Lanslebourg Mont Cenis, Lanslevillard, Termignon, Bramans, and Sollières-Sardières. It is associated with Haute Maurienne Vanoise, with access to over 350 km of slopes.

About Catalate

Catalate, a Canopy Holdings (Canopy Holdings, Euronext Growth Oslo:CAN) company, is a global pricing and e-commerce company empowering ski resorts, parks, and attractions to increase online revenue. Catalate has developed successful strategies for hundreds of partners across $1 billion in online sales.

About Sensible Weather

Sensible Weather is a climate risk technology company that is de-risking weather for consumers and outdoor experience partners. Founded in 2019 by climate scientist Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., Sensible is backed by a National Science Foundation grant and $22M in total financing.

Media Contact: Katie Bottrell, [email protected]

Val Cenis kooperiert mit Catalate, um Europas erste Wettergarantie für ein Skigebiete einzuführen

