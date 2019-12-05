Val-Chris Investments Offers New Interactive Web-Based Loan Application Process to Speed Up Closing Times

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new web-based portal has launched for Val-Chris Investments clients, built to speed up the closing process times. Clients can now fill out a sequential, easy to understand questionnaire which will then assemble all of the final application documents, disclaimers, cover sheets, and more into one single package. From recent research, average closing times have now been reduced to an average of 5 – 14 days, a significant improvement upon conventional loan closing times.

Especially welcome news for brokers, who depend upon fast closing times when turning to private money loans. This ensures clients with unique loan situations are able to get the funding they need as quickly as possible.

Current and prospective clients will be encouraged to utilize the new website and application platform going forward to improve positive service feedback further. With the process changes and operational improvements, the proven private money loan packages are more flexible than ever. Current loan packages are still consistently provided as business-purpose only, with loans of up to $4 million, LTV up to 75%, and repayment terms of 2 – 7 years.

About Val-Chris Investments

Val-Chris Investments provides creative business-purpose loan solutions for borrowers and brokers, backed by responsible real estate investors. As a private money specialist, we work with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd trust deeds and have 45 years in the business of connecting private investors with borrowers.

