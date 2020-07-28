Val Verde Unified School District selects PAPER to ensure equitable access to learning

MONTREAL, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Verde Unified School District, one of the leading school districts in California, partners with PAPER , the leader in personalized online learning.

This grants approximately 12,000 students in grades 6-12 free academic support.

In Val Verde USD, with full distance learning occurring through at least October 30th , the need for flexible and personalized online supports for students has only increased. In partnering with Paper, Val Verde USD is helping close the divide between those who can afford private tutoring and those who cannot.

Superintendent Michael R. McCormick said, "Val Verde is committed to ensuring equitable access for all students to achieve our vision for a Portrait of a Graduate. We have articulated this into five key attributes and characteristics (Critical Thinking, Flexibility, Creativity, Communication, and Collaboration) our graduates will need to be College and Career Ready. As a district, we are committed to supporting 21st Century learning for every student. We believe Paper is a great tool to help us accomplish our vision."

"We have worked for three years to ensure all our students have the technology and access to extend learning beyond the school building and day by providing a device to each student and Wi-Fi access to families without connectivity. Paper ensures all our students, but especially our students in most need, can leverage those resources even further. Enabling all students to have access 24/7 to tutoring extends our ability to ensure more equitable access to learning, no matter the place or time of day," he added.

"Val Verde has always been considered one of the best-run districts in the state. Their leadership puts the community first in all their decisions, whether that is having the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond join parents for their Town Hall or implementing an equitable tool like Paper, Val Verde Unified is a model district," said Philip Cutler, CEO of Paper.

Through Paper's remote learning platform, available in both English and Spanish, students are provided unlimited 24/7 access to online tutoring in any subject from a fully vetted Paper educator, and essay review with annotated feedback within 24 hours. Using Socratic instruction methods, students are guided through concepts to find the answers on their own.

Teachers in Paper's partner organizations have reported seeing an increase in students' grades since using Paper, and many students have reported feeling more confident with their school work.

About PAPER

Founded in 2014, Paper is an Educational Support System (ESS) providing students with 24/7 live help & essay review, and teachers with real-time feedback and intervention tools. Paper partners with districts across North America to close the achievement gap and support educational equity.

Further information about Val Verde Unified School District is available here .

