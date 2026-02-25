Valant Expands AI-powered Clinical Note Solution to Fit How Behavioral Health Clinicians Already Work

Secure clinical notes now support the templates clinicians actually use, without asking them to change their workflow

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valant, the leading provider of behavioral health EHR software, today announced expanded capabilities for its AI-powered clinical documentation tool, AI Notes Assist, enabling clinicians to generate structured clinical notes in the templates they already use across diverse workflows.

With this expanded solution, AI Notes Assist supports over 100 session templates that clinicians use, including SOAP, DAP, BIRP, GIRP, Psychiatric Progress notes, Therapy Progress Notes, Discharge Notes, Psychotherapy Notes, Intake Notes, Missed Appointment, CBT, DBT, MFT, EMDR, narrative notes and custom templates, so documentation fits existing clinical habits from day one.

Most AI documentation tools promise time savings but fall short because they require behavioral health clinicians to change how they document care. When notes do not match real world clinical workflows, clinicians spend more time fixing documentation, compliance feels riskier, and frustration grows. Over time, adoption stalls- not because AI lacks value- but because it does not fit clinical reality.

AI Notes Assist closes this gap by fitting into how clinicians already document. Clinicians choose their session note template before starting a session resulting in reduced rework, compliance accuracy, and easier adoption across teams.

Built directly into Valant's secure platform and vetted by behavioral health providers, AI Notes Assist generates structured clinical notes from in person, group, and telehealth sessions, resulting in superior note accuracy. The solution goes beyond basic transcription by capturing clinical context and organizing information into clear, review ready notes while offering trustworthy CPT code suggestions. Clinicians remain in control and can review, edit, and sign documentation in minutes.

By reducing documentation time, providers can save up to 30 hours per month and spend more time on patient care, collaboration, and growing their practice.

"Behavioral health treatment is not one-size-fits-all, and AI needs to reflect the nuanced nature of caring for individuals' mental health," said Ram Krishnan, CEO of Valant. "With AI Notes Assist, we are not asking clinicians to change how they work. We are building technology that adapts to them, without compromising clinical judgment or human connection."

Many clinicians rely on third party AI tools to generate notes and then manually move documentation into their EHR, creating security risks and fragmented workflows. AI Notes Assist removes this workaround by keeping documentation within Valant's secure platform. Audio recordings and transcripts are automatically deleted after notes are signed, and no data is used to train AI models.

"The template options give you a lot of flexibility whereas SOAP notes only capture four areas," said Dr. Georgina Rotzler, DNP APRN PMHNP-BC, CEO of Mindful Choice Institute when describing the benefits of using AI Notes Assist. "With the different session formats available, I'm able to capture a fuller picture of the session."

Designed by behavioral health professionals, AI Notes Assist acts as a clinical assistant, not a replacement, supporting accurate documentation while preserving the therapeutic connection between provider and patient.

This expansion reflects Valant's continued investment in building tools designed for behavioral health organizations facing rising documentation demands, clinician burnout, and more complex care delivery.

About Valant

Valant equips behavioral health providers with the specialized EHR tools they need to deliver quality care, reduce administrative burden, and grow sustainably. Supporting outpatient practices as well as Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization (PHP) programs, Valant's integrated platform streamlines scheduling, AI-powered documentation, billing, telehealth, and outcomes tracking—helping thousands of providers work smarter, care better, and grow faster. Learn more at www.valant.io.

