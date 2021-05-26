Valaris Limited Publishes New Investor Presentation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") announced today that it has published a new investor presentation. This presentation can be found on the Investors page of the Company's website.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

