Valaris Provides Update on ARO Drilling Joint Venture

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") announced today that ARO Drilling, its 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco, has ordered two newbuild jackup rigs from International Maritime Industries. Upon delivery, each rig is expected to commence an eight-year contract with Saudi Aramco and operate at a day rate determined by a six-year EBITDA payback.

Following its initial eight-year contract, and subject to certain conditions, each rig will receive an additional eight-year contract, with the daily operating rate repriced every three years, and a preference for new contracts working for Saudi Aramco thereafter.

The total cost of each newbuild, with full compliance to the latest Saudi Aramco specifications, is approximately $175 million, of which 25% will be paid as an initial down payment by ARO Drilling from cash on hand and the balance will be provided by ARO Drilling on delivery of each rig. The first and second newbuild rigs are expected to be delivered in first quarter 2022 and second quarter 2022, respectively.

About Valaris

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 110 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6EU. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and similar words and specifically include statements involving the number and timing of the newbuild jack-ups to be ordered by ARO Drilling; cost overruns or delays related to the construction and delivery of the newbuild jack-ups; anticipated cost efficiencies for ARO Drilling; performance of the newbuild jack-ups during drilling operations; expected financial performance; optimization of capital structure; and general market, business and industry conditions, trends and outlook. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated, including actions by regulatory authorities or other third parties; availability and terms of any financing; commodity price fluctuations, customer demand, new rig supply, downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations, relocations, severe weather; changes in worldwide rig supply and demand, competition and technology; future levels of offshore drilling activity; governmental action, civil unrest and political and economic uncertainties; terrorism, piracy and military action; risks inherent to shipyard rig construction, repair, maintenance or enhancement; possible cancellation, suspension or termination of drilling contracts as a result of mechanical difficulties, performance, the decline or the perceived risk of a further decline in oil and/or natural gas prices, or other reasons, including terminations for convenience (without cause); our ability to enter into, and the terms of, future drilling contracts; any failure to execute definitive contracts following announcements of letters of intent, letters of award or other expected work commitments; the outcome of litigation, legal proceedings, investigations or other claims or contract disputes; governmental regulatory, legislative and permitting requirements affecting drilling operations; our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms; environmental or other liabilities, risks or losses; debt restrictions that may limit our liquidity and flexibility; and cybersecurity risks and threats.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Nick Georgas

Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

713-430-4607

Tim Richardson

Manager - Investor Relations

713-430-4490

SOURCE Valaris plc

Related Links

http://www.valaris.com

