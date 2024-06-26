VALCOURT GROUP ACQUIRES LUPINI CONSTRUCTION, EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE WITHIN THE HISTORICAL RESTORATION MARKET

Exterior building services company, The Valcourt Group, acquires historical restoration specialist, Lupini Construction, based in Utica, NY

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of waterproofing, window cleaning, and facade restoration services for commercial properties, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Lupini Construction, based in Utica, New York. This partnership widens Valcourt's footprint in the Northeast, while expanding its offerings into historical restoration services.

Since 1980, Lupini has worked across New York to provide commercial property owners and managers with waterproofing and masonry restoration, with a specialty in historical restoration projects. Lupini has thrived under the management of siblings Lori and Scott Lupini, who will continue to spearhead Lupini operations, now within the Valcourt family.

"The acquisition of Lupini Construction represents an exciting new chapter for Valcourt Group and Lupini alike," says Eric Crabb, CEO of The Valcourt Group. "Lupini upholds a distinguished reputation as historical restoration specialists with an impressive portfolio. We look forward to learning from Lupini as we expand this offering in other areas of The Valcourt Group."

As The Valcourt Group continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family of brands remains fundamental to the success and shared culture that defines the organization.

"The key to Lupini's reputation is our commitment to high-quality and long-lasting work that provides strong value to our clients," says Scott Lupini, Vice President of Lupini. "By joining forces with Valcourt, we are confident that we will be even more capable of providing our clients the highest levels of quality and service."

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About Lupini Construction:

Founded in 1980 by Max and Elizabeth Lupini, Lupini Construction is a family-run business based in Utica, New York. Now operated by their children, Scott and Lori Lupini, Lupini Construction provides masonry and brick restoration, waterproofing, and caulking services. Lupini specializes in historical restoration projects, such as West Point Military Academy's Taylor Hall, which won the 2021 Cast Stone Institute Excellence Award for Craftsmanship. Learn more by visiting www.lupiniconstruction.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kathleen Garska

Director of Marketing

The Valcourt Group

[email protected]

(281) 742-9129

SOURCE Valcourt Group