Valcre to Enhance Commercial Real Estate Appraisal Platform Using Cherre's Powerful GraphQL API

"Commercial appraisal has traditionally been difficult and time-consuming, as practitioners are often forced to manually gather and input hundreds of individual data points into their workflow for a single property," said Lucas Rotter, CEO and co-founder of Valcre. "Valcre's mission is to streamline and optimize that process, and this integration will instantly amplify the power of our solution. By providing users with access to reliable, highly accurate property data via Cherre's one-of-a-kind platform, they will be better equipped than ever to streamline their work and increase overall output, allowing more time to grow their businesses."

Valcre is the commercial real estate industry's premier end-to-end appraisal software solution, empowering users with a more organized, efficient, and intelligent path to produce and present their work. Valcre's secure cloud database is available from any device and makes storing client information, billing, and invoicing quick and painless, improving workflow management, and optimizing users' approach to valuing commercial assets.

"Valcre is making the real estate appraisal process faster, smoother and simpler, allowing appraisers to spend more time on high-value tasks," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre. "It's exciting to have our platform enhance the technology of high growth companies like Valcre and unlock the potential for new services. This is one of the many ways we are ushering in a new wave of PropTech disruption."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

About Valcre

Valcre is the premier appraisal software solution for the commercial real estate industry. The platform offers appraisers a singular tool that simplifies job and client management, allowing them to save countless hours by providing access to prior jobs, historical data and comps. Valcre also features integrations with a wide range of external data providers, including Rockport Valuation, incorporating key second-party data directly into the appraiser's daily workflow. With customized templates for generating reports and a cloud-based system that enables an entire firm to work collaboratively, Valcre modernizes the appraisal process dramatically, giving firms of all sizes an instant and lasting competitive advantage. Founded in 2016, the company has amassed a client base that includes Duff & Phelps, Apprise by Walker & Dunlop, RSM, and NAI Partners.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

