Valderrama A/C and Refrigeration Advises Customers To Start Summer Preparations With A/C Maintenance

HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houstonians are no stranger to heat. In fact, Houston is known as the "air conditioning capital of the world" because it's seen as a necessity.

Every summer, thousands of air conditioning units stop functioning in the dead of summer. In a majority of these situations, the systems lacked routine maintenance. In most cases, an annual checkup before the extreme heat of summer would have prevented any issues.

"It's unfortunate because so many Houstonians end up replacing their entire air conditioning unit, when the damage could have been completely avoided with simple routine maintenance," said Dario Ciriaco, General Manager at Valderrama A/C.

The earlier problems are found, the less costly they are to repair.

Although Valderrama understands the financial anxieties behind putting off a service call, doing so only results in a higher repair cost down the line. And what some might consider even worse, the air conditioner could stop functioning and need to be replaced.

With Houston's extreme heat, being without air conditioning is unbearable. Exposure to extreme heat can create serious medical risks, such as heat stroke.

In 2020, the hottest day in Houston was recorded at 109 degrees Fahrenheit. Most native Houstonians may shudder at that fact, but not out of surprise. It's a fact of life and largely why Houstonians prize their air conditioners so highly. High temperatures limit the amount of time people and their pets can comfortably spend outside. Heat cramps and exhaustion can start to set in at only 90 degrees. The health risks only become more serious as the temperature climbs into the triple digits.

The technicians at Valderrama A/C & Refrigeration are valued members of the community who treat clients like family. The Valderrama team is always quick to respond and ready to help in emergencies. Additionally, they consistently provide excellent service to customers across Houston. Whether you need an installation or repair, Valderrama is on hand to get the job done right.

Texans: Get ahead of the heat by scheduling a routine checkup for your HVAC before the summer starts sweltering. To schedule an HVAC check up, call (713) 528-8467 or visit valderramainc.com today.

