Valdosta Author Writes Children's Book with a Take on "Southernisms"

VALDOSTA, Ga., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern pride is expressed in many different ways by native southerners in the United States. Native Georgian and author Olivia Reynolds just gave a clever take on traditional southernisms in her latest children's book, A Southern Gentleman. These southernisms are seen through the images and actions of a young southern boy, inspired by her real-life son.

Reynolds' family members are the inspirations for all her southern-based books. "The Southern Gentleman is my youngest son, Pressley," said Reynolds, regarding the main character of her book. "The illustrations in A Southern Gentleman are based on photographs of Pressley as well."

The main character is a boy with all the traditional southern traits. He values and cherishes God and his family above all other things and minds his manners around other people. However, he is still a boy with a mischievous nature that tends to put him on the wrong side of the right way of doing things. But his innocent nature is expressed through the adorable teddy bear that he carries around wherever he goes.

Reynolds incorporates her own experiences as a southerner into her work. "My books are most appreciated by southerners, as they feature certain time-honored southern traditions," said Reynolds. "I, being a southerner myself, have a deeply rooted affinity for southern culture. Good manners, though perhaps, can be universally appreciated."

A Southern Gentleman is Reynolds' first book. Her writing experience up to this point has been journal writing. She has traveled to different areas of the world and has seen some amazing places. Now she lives in her southern homeland with her husband, son, and dog. Her experiences with family and travel are now influencing her desire to write books and share her stories with people everywhere.

"My one and only goal for my southern children's book series has always been for the books to be passed down from generation to generation," said Reynolds. "It would be the most profound honor for my books to be gifted at baby showers, gifted at first birthday parties, handed down from the original owners to their very own children."

Reynold is already working on her second book in what she calls the "Southern Book Series." Her next book, A Southern Lady, is scheduled to be released in Fall 2021. "The Southern Lady is based on my niece Bristol, and the illustrations are based on photographs of her. As you can imagine, with these little nods to my family, my books mean so much more to me than just words and illustrations."

A Southern Gentleman is for sale at Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.

