Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022

The Tender Offer expired as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 11, 2018 (the "Expiration Date"). The Tender Offer was fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Date and no 2022 Notes were validly tendered after the Early Tender Date.

Vale Overseas has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. as dealer managers and D.F. King & Co., Inc. as tender and information agent for the Tender Offer. The Offer to Purchase and any related supplements were available at the D.F. King & Co., Inc. website at https://sites.dfkingltd.com/vale. Questions about the Tender Offer may be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect) or +1 (800) 558-3754 (US toll free), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by telephone at +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect) or +1 (866) 846-2874 (US toll free); Mizuho Securities USA LLC by telephone at +1 (212) 205-7736 (collect) or +1 (866) 271-7403 (US toll free); and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 224-5417 (collect) or +1 (888) 868-6856 (US toll free), or to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 269-5550 or +1 (866) 796-7184 (US toll free) or in writing at vale@dfkingltd.com.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Tender Offer has been made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offer has not been made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction where the laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer has been deemed to be made by the dealer managers on behalf of Vale Overseas. None of Vale, Vale Overseas, the tender and information agent, the dealer managers or the trustee with respect to the 2022 Notes, nor any of their affiliates, has made any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their 2022 Notes in response to the Tender Offer. None of Vale, Vale Overseas, the tender and information agent, the dealer managers or the trustee with respect to the 2022 Notes, nor any of their affiliates, has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Tender Offer, other than the information and representations contained in the Offer to Purchase.

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

