Valeant And One Of Its Subsidiaries Announce Expiration And Final Settlement Date For Cash Tender Offers For Senior Notes

The Tender Offers expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time on April 9, 2018 (the "Expiration Date"). The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amounts of each series of Notes that were tendered and not withdrawn on or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time on the Expiration Date, and the aggregate principal amount of Notes previously accepted for purchase as of the Early Settlement Date as well as the principal amount of Notes expected to be accepted for purchase as of the Final Settlement Date.

Issuer Series of Notes 144A

CUSIP/ISIN

Number Reg S

CUSIP/ISIN

Number Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Prior to

Tender

Offers Aggregate

Principal

Amount of

Notes

Tendered1 Expected

Aggregate

Principal

Amount of

Notes

Accepted Tender

Cap3 Acceptance

Priority

Level Tender Offer

Consideration4 Total

Consideration4,5 VPI 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2020 91829KAA1 / US91829KAA16 U93008AA5 / USU93008AA57 $660,530,000 $364,701,0002 $364,701,000 N/A 1 $985.94 $1,015.94 Valeant 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2020 91831AAA9 /

US91831AAA97 C96729AA3 /

USC96729AA31 $1,708,415,000 $1,016,818,000 $1,016,818,000 N/A 2 $983.44 $1,013.44 VPI 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2021 91911XAQ7 /

US91911XAQ79 U9098WAA8 /

USU9098WAA81 $650,000,000 $72,539,000 $72,539,000 $100,000,000 3 $965.00 $995.00

1 Notes tendered following the Early Tender Date have not been accepted. 2 $4,000 aggregate principal amount of the 6.375% Notes have been validly tendered and not withdrawn following the Early Tender Date but prior to the Expiration Date. 3 A $100,000,000 cap (the "Tender Cap") applies to the aggregate principal amount of the 6.750% Senior Notes due 2021 validly tendered and accepted for purchase (the "6.750% Notes" or the "Priority 3 Notes"). 4 Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the applicable Tender Offer (exclusive of any Accrued Interest, which will be paid in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration or the Total Consideration, to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date, respectively). 5 Total Consideration per $1,000 principal amount of Notes applies only to those Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase as of the Early Settlement Date.

As of the Expiration Date, the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is $1,454,058,000, which includes $1,454,054,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase as of the Early Settlement Date. The Offerors expect to accept for purchase all of the Notes validly tendered following the Early Tender Date and prior to the Expiration Date.

The total consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of the applicable series of Notes that was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Tender Date is set forth in the table above (with respect to each series of Notes, the "Total Consideration") and was paid on the Early Settlement Date, together with Accrued Interest, to the holders of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase as of the Early Settlement Date. The total consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of the 6.375% Notes that was validly tendered following the Early Tender Date will be the Tender Offer Consideration set forth in the table above and is expected to be paid on the Final Settlement Date, together with Accrued Interest, to the holders of such Notes tendered and accepted for purchase as of the Final Settlement Date.

The Final Settlement Date is expected to occur on April 11, 2018, which is the second business day following the Expiration Date.

The Offerors intend to redeem certain of their outstanding securities after the Expiration Date in a principal amount equal to the excess of the Aggregate Maximum Purchase Amount over the principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offers.

Deutsche Bank Securities acted as the dealer manager in the Tender Offers. Global Bondholder Services Corporation was retained to serve as both the depositary and the information agent for the Tender Offers. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offers should contact Deutsche Bank Securities at (toll-free) (855) 287-1922 or (collect) (212) 250-7527. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other related materials should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (toll-free) (866) 470-4200 or (collect) (212) 430-3774.

This news release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any notes in the Tender Offers. The Tender Offers are not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offers are required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offers will be deemed to be made on behalf of each Offeror by the dealer manager or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

