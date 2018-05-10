LAVAL, Quebec, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) ("Valeant") today announced that Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on May 16, 2018 at 10:40 a.m. PDT (1:40 p.m. EDT).
A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Valeant web site at: http://ir.valeant.com/events-and-presentations/2018.
About Valeant
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Arthur Shannon
|
Lainie Keller
|
(514) 856-3855
|
(908) 927-0617
|
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valeant-to-participate-at-2018-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-healthcare-conference-300645622.html
SOURCE Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Share this article