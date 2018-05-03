LAVAL, Quebec, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) ("Valeant") today announced that Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president, Finance, and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate at the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 2:10 p.m. PDT (5:10 p.m. EDT).
A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Valeant web site at: http://ir.valeant.com/events-and-presentations/2018.
About Valeant
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Arthur Shannon
|
Lainie Keller
|
(514) 856-3855
|
(908) 927-0617
|
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valeant-to-participate-at-goldman-sachs-third-annual-leveraged-finance-conference-300638425.html
SOURCE Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
