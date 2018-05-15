Valeant to Participate at the 2018 Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

08:00 ET

LAVAL, Quebec, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) ("Valeant") today announced that Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president, Finance and chief financial officer, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo. on May 22, 2018 at 10:10 a.m. MDT (12:10 p.m. EDT).

A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Valeant web site at: http://ir.valeant.com/events-and-presentations/2018.

About Valeant
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon   

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@valeant.com  

lainie.keller@valeant.com

(514) 856-3855            

(908) 927-0617

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)   

 

